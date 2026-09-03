Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €350,000

Apartment 2, Brooklawn House, Stradbrook Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald

One of six apartments contained in a villa-style period residence on the grounds of Brooklawn House in Blackrock, this one-bedroom duplex of 71sq m (764sq ft) retains numerous original features including intricate plasterwork, a generous ceiling height of 14ft and a marble fireplace. The accommodation comprises a livingroom, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with French doors that open on to Juliet balconies. Ber exempt.

On view By appointment with Sherry FitzGerald

1 Muckross Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

1 Muckross Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€395,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located just off the North Circular Road and within a short walk of the much sought-after village of Phibsborough, this bright two-bedroom cottage extends to 55sq m (592sq ft) and is set out over two levels, with a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom and bathroom. The second bedroom is en suite. Ber D.

On view By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

4 Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

4 Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

€1.35m, DNG

Located on a quiet residential road in Mount Merrion, this detached four-bedroom bungalow extends to 150sq m (1,615sq ft) and has a large, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area along with two large attic rooms. The accommodation is complemented by a substantial rear garden with raised decking overlooking the lawn, which is bordered by mature trees and shrubs. Ber C3.

On view By appointment at DNG

18A Clonliffe Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

18A Clonliffe Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€350,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom property occupies a convenient location in Drumcondra within walking distance of the IFSC and Dublin city centre. It extends to 64sq m (689sq ft) and comes for sale in walk-in condition. It has a bright, contemporary interior with pale oak LVP (luxury vinyl plank) flooring and includes an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with patio doors leading to the rear yard space. Ber D1.

On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

37 Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

37 Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.75m, Hunters Estate Agent

Located within a short walk of both Ballsbridge and St Stephen’s Green, this end-terrace two-storey over-garden-level period redbrick home of 244sq m (2,626sq ft) has six bedrooms and five bathrooms along with two reception rooms. The accommodation is replete with original period features while also being tastefully modified and brought up to date by its owners. The garden level has been laid out as an own-door two-bedroom apartment. Ber exempt.

On view By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent