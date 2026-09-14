Can I request a price reduction if a property’s floor area was incorrectly advertised?

I encountered a significant discrepancy between the advertised floor area of a property and the area stated in the Ber certificate and subsequent measurements.

I appreciate that there are different ways to measure, such as internal versus external, and that floor plans are often labelled as approximate, but this difference feels material in the context of Irish pricing and my expectations as a buyer.

In your experience, how are such discrepancies typically treated in Irish practice? Is it generally accepted as “approximate” marketing, or can it be grounds for a price reduction or withdrawal without penalty? What is the best way for a buyer to raise this with the selling agent?

The situation is different depending on whether or not contracts have been exchanged (ie signed by both parties and a contract deposit paid). I presume you viewed the property in person before bidding? On the basis that you have not yet signed contracts and paid the contract deposit, all negotiations are on a without prejudice basis and therefore neither you or the seller are legally bound to the transaction and either party can walk away from the deal without recourse.

Fundamentally, though, I can see your point. Price per square metre is indeed a reference point metric, but only one. In reality, price is determined by several factors including demand, location, condition and decor, amenities and so on. While the floor area of the house is somewhat smaller than you were led to believe, it may not necessarily result in a proportionate reduction in price.

The standard basis for the measurement of a residential property for sale is gross internal area (GIA), which is measured inside of the outside walls and accounts for liveable space, therefore attics are excluded.

Ber ratings, however, can take into account non-compliant attic conversions, where they may be excluded from the standard GIA measurement. I’m somewhat surprised that a stairs void is generally not excluded from GIA. My point is, that there can be genuine reasons why there is a discrepancy between stated measurements.

To set out the position, the legal basis of property purchase in Ireland is “caveat emptor” or “let the buyer beware”. In other words, it is up to the buyer to carry out whatever due diligence they deem appropriate before entering into the contract to purchase the property. Yes, have your professional advisers, but once you’ve signed the contracts, any problems will be your own.

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Furthermore, and material to your query, the matter of a purchaser relying on a selling agent’s statements was dealt with in the case of Walsh v Jones Lang Lasalle Ltd (2017). In that case, the Supreme Court overturned a High Court decision and decided a selling agent did not owe a duty of care to a buyer and, therefore, was not liable to the buyer for errors and misstatements in the sales brochure. So, in a situation where contracts have been signed and exchanged, I’m afraid there is very little you can do.

To get back to your query, it was only when you saw the discrepancy in the floor area that you began to question the price, it was not because something fundamental to the sale or property arose after you went sale agreed. That is not to minimise the discrepancy. The floor area should be correct, and you are quite entitled to seek at least an explanation of the difference in measurement.

I would advise that you raise the issue directly with the agent. I think a phone call is best, followed up with a brief email setting out your position. The success or otherwise of your request will be dealt with by the agent in discussion with his client, but I imagine the outcome will depend very much on demand for the property and their likely success in finding another buyer as opposed to offering a straight price per square metre reduction on the price.

Even if the outcome for you doesn’t change, it is far better to deal with your concern before signing contracts.

Ed Carey is an estate agent and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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