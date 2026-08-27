Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €475,000

Properties new to the market in Athy, Whitehall, Ringsend, Cabinteely and Rathfarnham

Gallowshill, Athy, Co Kildare
Gallowshill, Athy, Co Kildare
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 05:552 MIN READ

Gallowshill, Athy, Co Kildare

€475,000, Jordan Auctioneers

Built in the 1990s, this large, detached four-bedroom bungalow of 197sq m (2,120sq ft) sits on 0.64 acres of private gardens on the outskirts of Athy town centre. The accommodation includes a large dining and drawingroom, TV room, a south-facing sunroom and a kitchen with a separate utility room. The gardens feature large lawn areas, mature specimen trees and a paved patio. There is also ample off-street parking and a detached double garage of 55sq m (592sq ft). Ber C

On View: By appointment at Jordan Auctioneers

610 Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall, Dublin 9
610 Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall, Dublin 9

610 Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall, Dublin 9

€525,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom semidetached house is in walk-in condition. The property, which is well connected by public transport and within easy reach of Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport, extends to 92sq m (990sq ft) and has a bright interior featuring a contemporary kitchen and wooden flooring throughout at ground-floor level. The dining area is complemented by a sunroom opening out to the landscaped rear garden. There is off-street parking at the front. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

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44 Poolbeg Quay, Pigeon House Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4
44 Poolbeg Quay, Pigeon House Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

44 Poolbeg Quay, Pigeon House Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€625,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located within a short distance of Dublin’s south docklands, the IFSC and the city centre, this three-bedroom midterrace duplex of 83sq m (893sq ft) is in excellent condition, with a contemporary, fully fitted kitchen and a light-filled living area. The property has a B Ber rating and benefits from soundproofing throughout and triple-glazed windows. The rear garden is low-maintenance with a patio, an astro-turf lawn and a block-built shed.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

22 Pine Valley, Rathfarnham
22 Pine Valley, Rathfarnham

22 Pine Valley Grove, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Mullery O’Gara, €850,000

This four-bed semidetached house has a spacious south-facing garden of about 70ft in length. Extending to 126sq m (1,356sq ft), the property is bright and well-presented but would benefit from a modern refresh. As well as a driveway to the front, it features a side garage, which could be converted subject to planning permission. This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Marlay Park, with the Dublin mountains also within easy reach for hikes and cycling. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

49 Holmwood, Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
49 Holmwood, Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

49 Holmwood, Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Sherry FitzGerald, €1.295m

This four-bed detached house has a high energy rating and backs on to Cabinteely Park in Dublin 18. Extending to 171sq m (1,840sq ft), it is double-fronted and is laid out over two floors, with a converted attic room. There is an open-plan kitchen/dining/familyroom to the rear of the ground floor, as well as two further reception rooms to the front of the house, along with a utility room and a downstairs toilet. Two of the four bedrooms on the first floor are en suite. The landscaped back garden is in great condition. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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