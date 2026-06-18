Five houses around Dublin on view this week from €325,000

3 Martin Close, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7

€850,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

On Blackhorse Avenue, 3 Martin Close is a three-bedroom plus office semidetached residence, built in 2017. The home is walking distance from the Phoenix Park and the grounds of TUD Grangegorman. It also has convenient access to Stoneybatter and Castleknock villages.

Extending to 122sq m (1,313sq ft), it features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a floored attic space. It has a driveway to the front and a rear garden with patio and lawn. It is in a modern showhouse condition throughout. Ber A2.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

65 Dodder Road Lower

65 Dodder Road Lower, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€775,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Number 65 Dodder Road Lower is an upgraded three-bedroom semidetached home positioned along the leafy banks of the river Dodder in Dublin 14. A standout feature of this home is the landscaped back garden that extends to about 12m (40ft) with a southerly orientation.

Extending to 92sq m (990sq ft), the home comprises a livingroom with a solid-fuel stove and an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom that opens to the rear patio, with two double bedrooms, a single and a fully tiled bathroom upstairs. Ber D1.

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

10 White Gables

10 White Gables, Rathmichael, Dublin 18

€595,000, DNG

This two-bedroom detached home, built circa 2000, is walking distance from the shops, cafes and restaurants in Shankill village. It also has nearby access to public transport, including the Dart at Shankill and Luas Green Line at Cherrywood.

Extending to 123sq m, it features an open-plan kitchen/diningroom that flows into the sittingroom. Upstairs, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms – the main has an en suite – and the main bathroom. Outside, a driveway to the front provides convenient off-street parking and the back garden is spacious and low maintenance. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

Apartment 310, Carrington

Apartment 310, Carrington, The Hawthorns, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bed, two-bath apartment comes to the market in turnkey condition with a good energy rating. It is located on the third floor of a building surrounded by greenery in Northwood.

Extending to 70sq m, it features a small kitchen opening into a living/dining area. French doors open to a large balcony with plenty of space for a table. The spacious double bedroom is en suite and the main bathroom features a bath. It also comes with an underground parking space. Ber B2.

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

99 Fisherman's Wharf

99 Fisherman’s Wharf, Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€385,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Number 99 Fisherman’s Wharf is a two-bedroom duplex located on the second floor of a gated development off Thorncastle Street in Ringsend. Extending to 64sq m (689sq ft), the accommodation comprises an entrance hall with intercom, a living/diningroom with a fireplace and door to balcony, and a kitchen on the first floor, and two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom upstairs. The duplex is walking distance from Ringsend, Ballsbridge and the city centre and has Ringsend Park nearby. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie