Revamped Tenters terrace with internal courtyard in Dublin 8 for €595,000

Address : 13 Geoffrey Keating Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Geoffrey Keating Road is part of the Tenters development, or Fairbrother’s Fields as some long-standing locals prefer to call it. Built in 1922, the scheme was one of the first residential developments for tenant purchase in the new Free State, introduced in response to the severe housing shortage in Dublin at the time.

The influence of the garden city movement is still clear in the architecture today, and it’s something locals and buyers continue to appreciate. There’s a quiet variety along the street with subtle differences in roof tiles and shapes, brickwork, gates and windows which all adds to the character, giving the area a certain charm that has lasted well over a century.

It’s no surprise that homes in this part of Dublin 8 remain popular with buyers looking for something solid and close to the city. Number 13 Geoffrey Keating Road came on to its owner’s radar in 2019 while he was house-hunting locally. At the time, it was in very poor condition. To say it needed work would be putting it mildly, with a hole in the ceiling in one of the rooms.

Covid restrictions meant the renovation didn’t get under way straight away, but the delay wasn’t wasted. The owner used the time to work through ideas with architect Stephen Mulhall of Nineteeneighty Studio, meeting over Zoom to develop plans and figure out how best to rework the house.

When work did begin, Novus Construction took on a full renovation that included a rear extension and the addition of an internal courtyard. This courtyard now acts as a link between the original house and the new extension, helping the spaces flow more naturally. On the ground floor, the existing floors were dug out to allow for proper insulation and the installation of underfloor heating.

The result is a fully renovated home extending to 89sq m (958sq ft) with a B3 Ber rating, now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €595,000.

It may have new windows and front door, but the owner didn’t want to interfere with its facade too much and decided to keep the original render. Step inside, though, and it feels like a completely new home.

The hallway is tiled and includes understairs storage along with a guest bathroom. Pocket doors open into the livingroom on the left, where a stove forms the centrepiece. This space leads through to the back of the house, where the internal courtyard creates a natural break between old and new.

The kitchen runs along one wall and features dark units with a wooden countertop. In front of it, the dining area sits beside tri-folding doors that open out to the garden. Outside, there are two patio areas: one at the back of the garden set up for seating, and another closer to the house that works well for barbecuing.

[ Here’s how an architect would renovate this two-bed home in Dublin 8Opens in new window ]

Upstairs, the main bedroom runs across the front of the house, while a second double bedroom sits to the back with the bathroom beside it.

The location is another strong point. Residents in the Tenters are well catered for when it comes to coffee and food. Marlowe and Co is literally a two-minute walk away, while Tenters Gastro Pub, Hen’s Teeth and the Fumbally are all within a 10-minute stroll in the other direction. A walk into the city takes the owner about 20 minutes, with public transport also an easy option as the Green and Red Luas lines are close by, as are several regular bus routes.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Livingroom

Bedroom