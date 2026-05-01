Refined home on more than two acres near Kildare town

Address : Greenogue, Southgreen Road, Kildare, Co Kildare Price : €620,000 Agent : Jordan Auctioneers

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Although Co Kildare is known as flat county, a small chain of hills runs through it and they come to an end beyond Kildare town, wrapping themselves around its edges. Greenogue is a country residence on an elevation surrounded by open farmland 2km north of Kildare town, where there is excellent shopping and a network of transport links.

Previously a cottage that was extended, it is now a refined home in a sylvan setting on more than two acres. The grounds are laid mostly in lawn with more than 20 varieties of trees, some decades old and others planted by the owners when they bought the property in the mid 1990s. It is now for sale with Jordan Auctioneers, seeking €620,000.

Electric gates screen the house from the road, and the gravelled drive passes an oblong pond full of goldfish. Laid out in a T shape, a pair of reception rooms are to the left of the hall, a drawingroom and a diningroom, which have seen many parties and late nights over the years.

Georgian-style windows are a feature of the warm, sunny sittingroom which faces south and west. Many of the original features such as windows and floors have been replaced, with new double-glazed windows throughout, save for a couple of very old windows at the back of the house, with wobbly glass the owner was loath to replace. The Ber is C1.

The diningroom, which like the drawingroom is also double aspect, also has a door to the side, opening up on to a patio which enjoys great views to the west. Behind it, and to the rear of the house, is a kitchen, with country-style cabinets and granite worktops. There is a small utility behind that again.

There’s obvious potential, subject to securing planning permission, to extend the house out the back to get a bigger kitchen, though the one already in place is perfectly fine and up to date.

Across the hall from the kitchen is a room that could serve a multitude of purposes. Listed as a bedroom for the sale, it certainly could be, it could also serve as a study, but it would be tempting to keep using it in its current form, a cosy second sittingroom, with built-in shelving and a handy gas fire.

There’s a family bathroom and a guest bedroom with pretty wardrobes and at the end of the hall is a gorgeous main bedroom, that has a box bay window with a window seat. Another large window, facing south, floods this room with light, it’s a luxurious room that feels like a complete escape. It has a handsome en suite with a deep bath.

Back in the hall, stairs lead up to a pair of attic rooms with steeply pitched eaves and Velux windows. Overall accommodation is 204sq m (2200 sq ft), heating is oil. There is a garage/workshop outside and a fuel shed beside it.

The gardens are a delight with some beautiful specimens of trees and direct views over Kildare to the Wicklow Mountains. The owner, moving to be closer to work, will miss the light, the peace and the space and her well-tended gardens.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Second sittingroom

Main bedroom

Attic room

Patio beside house