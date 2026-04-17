What will €385,000 buy in Montenegro, Italy, Bulgaria, France and Co Cork?

Cork: Bantry

The location of Sea Lodge Cottage in Bantry in Co Cork is not something you find too often. Sitting right on the shoreline beside the sailing club, it is believed the 18th century lodge was originally part of the Bantry House estate. The 94sq m (1,012sq ft) D2-rated cottage has been completely renovated and has a diningroom, sittingroom, kitchen and shower room on the ground floor. Upstairs there two en suite bedrooms. There is a small garden and off-street parking, as well pedestrian access to the neighbouring Westlodge Hotel.

Price: €385,000

Agent: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents

Montenegro: Bay of Kotor

Montenegro: Kotor

This stone house is located in the charming village of Kostanjica on the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro. It has a floor area of 126sq m (1,356sq ft) and is laid out over three storeys . It is in need of a full renovation but has defined rooms that include four bedrooms and a bathroom. The plot also has two outbuildings that could be converted or used as workshops or for storage. Any restoration is bound to focus on the views out over the bay, which is one of Montenegro’s most popular attractions.

Price: €385,000

Agent: monteonline.org

Italy: Pico

Italy: Pico

This unusual property forms part of the old walls in the town of Pico in the province of Frosinone in Lazio. At 495sq m (5,328sq ft), the building is quite large but has not been lived in for some time and needs restoration. There are kitchens, four bedrooms, bathrooms and heating, and it is habitable and full of historic details like the original stone carving of the Grossi family coat of arms and cellars at the lower levels. There is a garden outside the walls, and there is also the option of buying a vineyard with the property.

Price: €385,000

Agent: gate-away.com

Bulgaria: Emen

Bulgaria: Emen

With a living area of 300sq m (3,229sq ft) across two connected houses, this property in the village of Emen was used as a guest house. In the older part of the building is a livingroom and kitchen, one bedroom and one bathroom. The new-build has three very large bedrooms, two with their own bathrooms, and an office. In the yard there is a stone building that is set out as a traditional tavern with a bar, kitchen, storage room, bathroom, and playroom. The grounds have several seating areas and the eco trail through Emen Canyon is close by.

Price: €385,843

Agent: ch-eu.com

France: Pampelonne

France: Pampelonne

If you’re after a sustainable lifestyle, this property in Pampelonne, 50km north of Toulouse, has two wells, a vegetable garden, greenhouse, a chicken coop and plenty of space for animals. The house itself is 196sq m (2,110sq ft) and has a kitchen, livingroom, a bar area with doors out to the terrace, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a 10m outdoor pool with terrace, a gym and large garage. It has recent upgrades to make it more energy efficient.

Price: €385,000

Agent: beauxvillages.com