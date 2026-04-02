Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €565,000

8 Hampton Crescent, St Helen’s Wood, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€695,000, Janet Carroll Estate Agent

Originally the footprint of a three-bedroom house, this renovated end-terrace property of 90sq m (970sq ft) has been remodelled into a stylish two-bedroom home with two new bathrooms and a guest WC on the ground floor. The property comes in walk-in condition with a new kitchen, new boiler, double-glazed windows, contemporary interior and a private rear garden. The house’s location is convenient to both the N11 bus corridor and the Dart station at Booterstown. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at Janet Carroll Estate Agent

21 Odin's Way, Taylor's Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

21 Odin’s Way, Taylor’s Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€775,000, DNG

Completed in 2019, this A-rated four-bedroom family home extends to 156sq m (1,679sq ft) over three floors. The house has been fitted out to a high standard and features herringbone wood flooring and a light-filled kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and marble counters. Two of the four bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The property’s garden has been landscaped extensively and includes a pergola, patio area and a hidden storage shed. There is parking for up to four cars at the front of the house. Ber A3

On View: By appointment at DNG.ie

2 Arkle Square, The Chase, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

2 Arkle Square, The Chase, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€595,000, Hunters Estate Agent

This two-bedroom Victorian mid-terrace property comes to the market in walk-in condition. Extending to an area of 104sq m (1,119sq ft), the house has high ceilings in its reception room, French doors in the diningroom and two double bedrooms upstairs, one of which has an en suite shower room. The property has a cobblelock, gated drive, bordered by raised beds with planting, while its rear terrace has an all-day sunny orientation. Residents have access to a communal garden. The house is located within walking distance of the Luas green-line stop at Sandyford. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

1 Park Court, Glenageary Heights, Glenageary, Co Dublin

1 Park Court, Glenageary Heights, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€645,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached three-bed house has been well maintained and was extended by its current owners in 2007, through the addition of a kitchen extension to the rear. The property, which extends to 90sq m (969sq ft), is well laid out with a spacious livingroom with double doors opening into the dining area and onward to a light-filled kitchen at ground-floor level. Three well-proportioned bedrooms and a recently upgraded bathroom are upstairs. There is parking for three cars. The house is located a short distance from Dún Laoghaire, Dalkey and Glenageary. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

35 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8

35 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8

€565,000, Keller Williams Team Castle

This two-bedroom midterrace Victorian redbrick is arranged over three levels following the conversion of its attic space and comes for sale in move-in condition. Extending to 102sq m (1,098sq ft), it retains many of its original period details and features timber flooring, a wood-burning stove and a landscaped rear garden with mature shrubs, paving and a raised lawn area. The house is located within a short walk of the Luas red-line stop at Rialto, the new national children’s hospital at St James’s, Phoenix Park and the cafes and bars of Rialto and Dublin 8. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at Keller Williams Team Castle