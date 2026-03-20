Modernised A-rated three-bed on Bath Avenue in Dublin 4

Address : 26 Bath Avenue Gardens, Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 Price : €1,175,000 Agent : DVW Smyth

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Number 26 Bath Avenue Gardens is a fine three-bedroom home that has undergone a thorough renovation by its owners, who bought it in 2021. The terraced property was gutted with only its original doors retained.

Under the direction of architect Eileen FitzGerald, the house was pulled back to its shell with a lean-to extension at the rear knocked and a new extension built on. The external walls were insulated and it now has an impressive A3 Ber. The 124 sq m (1334 sq ft) property has now been brought to market by DVW Smyth, seeking €1.175 million.

Through the glazed front door, Donnelly’s use of every square inch of space is immediately evident: there is a guest loo to the front of the hall, comprehensive storage flanking the entrance hallway, a utility room on the right and an understairs cloakroom and pantry on the left.

The sittingroom faces south and benefits from a large box-bay window with a window seat. This room has an open fireplace and pocket doors which are used throughout the ground floor and allow for living areas to be connected or kept separate.

A bright, open living and kitchen area spans the back of the house. Accessed down a couple of steps, it has extensive glazing overlooking the garden and a new extension creating a separate living area.

The kitchen is impressive, hand-built by Peter Bernard, with sleek units and a quartz countertop. Two long rooflights are subtly sloping, so they will not hold and catch rain and debris that might otherwise block the light pouring through them.

Back in the hall, the stairs are a feature in their own right, with a clever use of oak battens separating them from the hall, and they too are bathed in light with two rooflights built into the roof apex.

There are three bedrooms upstairs. The main bedroom has a bank of built-in wardrobes and there’s a niche between two of the rooms which functions as a workspace, unobtrusive and in keeping with the aesthetic of the rest of the house. There is also a smart family bathroom on this level.

The attention to detail and uniformity through the consistent use of similar materials extends to the landscaped garden. It features cladding in oak on the extension overhang that adds interest and warmth to both the interior and exterior places. There is also off-street parking to the front of the house

The owners are upsizing due to an expanding family, and are quick to extol the virtues of the neighbourhood, from nearby cafes to convenience shops such as of Lotts & Co and a new Tesco. The house is practically in the shadow of the Aviva Stadium, which is reached by a short cul-de-sac across the road. Sandymount Strand, its playgrounds and schools are a 20-minute walk away and it’s a five-minute commute into Pearse Station via Lansdowne Dart station.

Sittingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Livingroom

Main bedroom

Bedroom