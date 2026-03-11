New A-rated four-bed home on corner plot in Templeogue

Address : 4A Springfield Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W Price : €995,000 Agent : Turley Property Advisors

View this property on MyHome.ie

This is an expansive new house built on a corner site on Templeogue’s Springfield Road, Dublin 6W, giving prospective buyers the chance to move into a modern home in an established area. The 145sq ms (1,561sq ft) four-bed, three-bath property extends over three levels and is situated on a good-sized site that still allows for a decent garden.

The property is for sale through Turley Property Advisors, seeking €995,000.

The front of the house is gravelled and there is a laurel hedge planted at the low boundary wall, which will afford great privacy in the future. Both the entrance canopy and the dormer window are capped in zinc, adding to the structural interest and appearance of the exterior.

Through the front door, the entrance hallway, and all of the ground floor, has been tiled in a cream porcelain tile, making for a streamlined look. A sittingroom to the left of the hall has a large feature window: the front of the house faces northeast. There is also a smart guest loo off the hallway.

Builders Level Construction went for a block build rather than using a timber frame. With and A2 Ber rating, the house features an air-to-water, underfloor heating on the ground floor and solar panels.

A glazed door connects the hall and the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of hand-painted timber units, a big pantry unit and a large peninsula island that is extra deep, topped by a quartz countertop.

There’s a utility room to the rear of the kitchen, two windows high in the wall adding extra light, and sliding doors into the garden, which has a patio and has been well landscaped and planted. The large living area has a southwest orientation, adding to the energy efficiency of the house.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, two of which are generous doubles, and the main bedroom has an en suite. All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and there’s a storage press on the landing. A large family bathroom on this level includes a deep bath.

Entrance hall

Sittingroom

Dining area

A third floor has been given over to another bedroom with a study area built into the eave under the dormer window and a great built-in wardrobe to one side of the room combined with open shelving. Also on this level is an easily accessible storage area.

Overall it’s a high-spec new build based on solid and well-thought-through design choices that will create a home ready for seamless family living. It features a near-obsessive attention to detail and superb finishes that will make setting up home a breeze.

Springfield Road is a mature estate off Terenure Road. Our Lady’s School is around the corner and Terenure College is a little further on, both within easy walking distance of the house. Terenure village is a 20-minute walk away and Bushy Park is right beside Springfield Park.

Living area

Main bedroom

En suite for main bedroom

Dormer bedroom