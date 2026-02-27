What will €195,000 buy in Bali, Scotland, Tuscany, Almeria or Midleton?

Indonesia: Bali

Originally built in 2000, this traditional-style villa in Bali is in the old village beside Seseh Beach. Set out over 60sq m (646sq ft), the villa has one bedroom and one bathroom as well as its own pool and garden. There is an open-plan kitchen and living area, with all rooms opening to the outdoors. If new owners wanted to extend or personalise the property, there is the opportunity to work with the original architect, who is currently upgrading other villas in the development.

Cottage on the Isle of Skye

Scotland: Isle of Skye

Number 1 Galtrigill is a two-bedroom cottage on the Diurinish peninsula on the Isle of Skye. At 81sq m (872sq ft), it is the ideal size for a holiday home, in this case overlooking Loch Dunvegan and Coral Beach. Inside there is a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms upstairs. The house sits on an elevated site of 0.25 acres that is fully enclosed and includes a shed. There is another small site of 0.05 acres across the road where owners can park their car.

Apartment in Castellina, Chianti

Italy: Tuscany

This renovated apartment is located in the heart of Castellina, in Chianti, just north of Siena, making it a sound investment as a rental when not in use. It is laid out over the second and third floor of the apartment building, which has only four owners in total. It is spacious, with a floor area of 93sq m (1,001 sq ft). There is a livingroom, kitchen and dining area on the second floor, with access to a bedroom. A wide staircase leads up to the third floor, where there are two more rooms. The apartment also has a private cellar on the ground floor.

Apartment in Desert Springs

Spain: Almeria

This new two-bedroom apartment is for sale in the Desert Springs resort in Cuevas del Almanzora, Almeria. The golf resort has restaurants, bars, swimming pools, a gym and spa on the grounds. The apartment has been designed in traditional Spanish style and has a floor area of 81sq m (872sq ft). Rooms include a livingroom with sun terrace, an open-plan kitchen/diningroom, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It comes with air conditioning, a parking space and integrated kitchen appliances.

39 Cork Road, Midleton

Cork: Midleton

Number 39 Cork Road is a fully renovated townhouse, a three-minute walk from the main street in Midleton. The ground floor of the 56sq m (600sq ft) property has an open-plan layout, including a dining area, living area and kitchen, with a door out to the rear yard. There is also a bedroom on this level, with a second bedroom and shower room on the first floor. During renovation work in 2019, the house received new windows, plumbing, heating and wiring, and now has a C3 energy rating.