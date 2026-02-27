Renovated Ranelagh home exhibits classic French-style decor

There is parking to the front of the house for two cars on the gravelled drive.

Address : 30 Mountpleasant Terrace, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : DNG Donnybrook

Located at the end of the row, 30 Mountpleasant Terrace is a well-presented, bright, renovated period property with striking French-style interiors. The 140sq m (1,506sq ft) house comprises a three-bed, three-bathroom end-of-terrace home with the addition of a self-contained studio in the garden with its own off-street entrance. The owners are trading up and have placed their property on the market with DNG seeking €1.15 million.

With parking to the front of the house for two cars on the gravelled drive, the hall door is painted a soft grey and pale blue, a marker for the interiors within. A small, glazed front porch with storage opens into the sittingroom, tiled in shining porcelain, with dramatic wallpaper and a carved stone fireplace containing a wood-burning stove. There’s a guest loo tucked away to the right near steps that lead down to the kitchen.

In the kitchen, which is large and bright, handcrafted units painted white extend to the ceiling and surround a Rangemaster stove with five-ring gas hob. Attention in this house has been focused not only on the decor with mirrors everywhere, rooms painted white and feature walls of dramatic wallpaper, but also on storage: every available square inch has been pressed into service.

In the kitchen, the understairs nook has been fitted with units and now serves as a smart home bar. The kitchen is large and could be left as it is, or an island could be added, which would fit comfortably to add more seating and storage.

A recently added conservatory at the end of the kitchen is pleasantly warm on a wind-whipped February afternoon, and given that it and the garden are south-facing, it must be lovely on a sunny day.

The garden has been laid out as a putting green and is maintenance-free. Beyond it and hidden behind some fenced panels is the studio, it contains a small kitchen and a bathroom and could serve as additional accommodation or as a home office.

Back in the house, a staircase leading to the first floor is lit by a roof light and adorned with mirrors, catapulting the light around this part of the house. The stairs is split, the main bedroom is on the left, overlooking the street and has attractive louvred shutters on both its windows, a soft grey carpet that runs through all the rooms here, built-in wardrobes, and an en suite bathroom.

The house runs on a barely perceptible angle, slanting to the left and this is more obvious above stairs, with the room layout. At the back of the house are two more bedrooms, one with fine built-in bunk beds, and a recently renovated family bathroom. There’s extra storage available here with a large closet on the landing.

It’s a fine house with a high Ber rating of B2. Pretty much equidistant from the Charlemont and Ranelagh green line Luas Stops, and beside Mountpleasant Lawn Tennis Club, it’s within easy walking distance of Rathmines and Ranelagh villages.

