A Glasnevin redbrick whose Ber was brought from E to B3, in style

Address : 22 Cliftonville Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 Price : €975,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The owner of 22 Cliftonville Road did not grow up in Glasnevin, but she remembers schoolfriends lived in houses in the area and recalls being struck, even then, by their beauty. There was also a more romantic notion at play. A period property, she felt, “had lived a life” before a new owner crossed its threshold.

So when one of these Dublin 9 houses came on to the market in 2017, the owner was delighted to have the chance to bring her own family up in one of the redbricks she had long admired.

Alexander Strain built swathes of houses across Dublin’s northside in the early 20th century, including the ones on Cliftonville Road. Positioned at the end of the terrace, with a railed garden to the front, number 22 is now on the market seeking €975,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.

When the owners undertook a renovation in 2018, shortly after getting the keys, energy efficiency was not the primary motivation, though it became a welcome outcome. The work focused on bringing the 117sq m (1,259sq ft) house up to contemporary standards without diminishing its character. The installation of new triple-glazed windows, a full rewiring and replumbing and insulation that was effective yet sympathetic to the house’s original features saw the Ber improve from an E to a B3.

Strain-built properties remain popular with buyers for the builder’s craftsmanship, which is evident on entering the hallway of number 22. The new front door incorporates the original stained glass, and the floorboards, which were hidden and effectively preserved under carpet for decades, have been restained. Contrasting paint colours have been chosen with care, drawing attention to the covings and picture.

To the left of the hall is the livingroom, styled in a more modern fashion but still centred on the original cast-iron fireplace. The bay window allows light to travel through to the diningroom, which is accessed through pocket doors. In many similar houses, subsequent extensions leave these middle rooms short on natural light. Here, instead of attempting to counteract that the owners have embraced it by creating a cosy reading room and office space.

An open arch leads into the kitchen extension, which has a classic herringbone floor and is fitted with Forest Green units from Rhatigan and Hick. Integrated appliances include a gas hob, oven and dishwasher. At the centre, a peninsula incorporates a sink and offers space for stools and space for a casual eating area.

Beyond the kitchen lies a pantry and a separate utility room, both providing additional storage and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

Upstairs, three bedrooms branch off the landing. Two retain their original cast-iron fireplaces and have fitted wardrobes. The bathroom features a chequered tiled floor and devotes an entire wall to storage.

The 15m back garden was landscaped in 2023. A patio extends from the kitchen doors, leading to a lawn bordered by plants and shrubs. A shed stands at the rear, and there is a pedestrian side entrance. Planning permission has recently been granted for a two-storey extension to the rear, should new owners wish to expand further.

For the current owners, however, the appeal of number 22 extends beyond bricks and mortar. They plan to remain in Glasnevin, citing the area’s strong sense of community. “The house is beautiful,” they say, “but it’s the neighbours that make it.”