Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €345,000

58 St Brendan’s Park, Artane, Dublin 5

€645,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home has been thoughtfully renovated and extended, with stylish modern interiors throughout. Extending to 137sq m (1,475sq ft), it features a livingroom and a dedicated home office to the front of the house, with a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space to the rear. The living space features a large roof light and a back wall of glazing opening on to the back garden. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Apt 68, The Lighthouse, Church Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

€345,000, Kerry Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bed apartment comes to market in a gated development with well-maintained communal green spaces. It has own-door access on the ground floor with a decked terrace. Measuring 58sq m (624sq ft), it has modern interiors including an open-plan living space that opens on to the terrace. It is located between Clontarf and the Docklands, with supermarkets, a cafe and a gym on the doorstep. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

59 Goatstown Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€895,000, DNG

This four-bedroom semidetached house comes to the market with modern interiors. The landscaped back garden is a good size, with a lawn and a paved pathway that leads to a wood-clad garden room and a sheltered patio. Extending to 126sq m (1,356sq ft), it features a self-contained one-bed unit to the side of the ground floor. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

58 St Patrick's Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This double-fronted midterrace home, built circa the 1930s, comes to the market a 20-minute walk from Dún Laoghaire’s vibrant town centre. Extending to 65sq m (700sq ft), it comprises a bright, double-aspect kitchen/diningroom, a livingroom and a utility room with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It has a nice back garden laid in lawn, bordered by mature hedging. Potential new owners may look to upgrade its energy rating. Ber F

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Seaquest, Booterstown Park, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€995,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International

This detached property has been laid out as two self-contained apartments with potential to be returned to a four-bedroom home. Extending to 135sq m (1453sq ft), it is laid out as a two-bed, two-bath apartment on each floor. The property would benefit from a modern upgrade, whether maintaining the layout or converting it. The back garden is southwest facing. It is a 10-minute walk from Booterstown Dart station. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at lisney.com