Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €345,000

New to the market in Artane, East Wall, Goatstown, Dún Laoghaire and Booterstown

58 St Brendan’s Park, Artane, Dublin 5
58 St Brendan’s Park, Artane, Dublin 5
Jessica Doyle
Thu Feb 19 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

58 St Brendan’s Park, Artane, Dublin 5

€645,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home has been thoughtfully renovated and extended, with stylish modern interiors throughout. Extending to 137sq m (1,475sq ft), it features a livingroom and a dedicated home office to the front of the house, with a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space to the rear. The living space features a large roof light and a back wall of glazing opening on to the back garden. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Apt 68, The Lighthouse, Church Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
Apt 68, The Lighthouse, Church Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Apt 68, The Lighthouse, Church Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

€345,000, Kerry Bradshaw Dalton

READ MORE

How did someone apply for planning permission on my father’s land without his knowledge?

Popular Dublin lunch spot to close after 25 years

The privileged life and tragic death of an 11-year-old Tipperary girl over 100 years ago

From Galway to Gdansk: ‘I see the amount of Poles moving back. I want the same for Ireland’

This two-bed apartment comes to market in a gated development with well-maintained communal green spaces. It has own-door access on the ground floor with a decked terrace. Measuring 58sq m (624sq ft), it has modern interiors including an open-plan living space that opens on to the terrace. It is located between Clontarf and the Docklands, with supermarkets, a cafe and a gym on the doorstep. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

59 Goatstown Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14
59 Goatstown Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

59 Goatstown Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€895,000, DNG

This four-bedroom semidetached house comes to the market with modern interiors. The landscaped back garden is a good size, with a lawn and a paved pathway that leads to a wood-clad garden room and a sheltered patio. Extending to 126sq m (1,356sq ft), it features a self-contained one-bed unit to the side of the ground floor. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

58 St Patrick's Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
58 St Patrick's Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

58 St Patrick’s Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This double-fronted midterrace home, built circa the 1930s, comes to the market a 20-minute walk from Dún Laoghaire’s vibrant town centre. Extending to 65sq m (700sq ft), it comprises a bright, double-aspect kitchen/diningroom, a livingroom and a utility room with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It has a nice back garden laid in lawn, bordered by mature hedging. Potential new owners may look to upgrade its energy rating. Ber F

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Seaquest, Booterstown Park, Booterstown, Co Dublin
Seaquest, Booterstown Park, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Seaquest, Booterstown Park, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€995,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International

This detached property has been laid out as two self-contained apartments with potential to be returned to a four-bedroom home. Extending to 135sq m (1453sq ft), it is laid out as a two-bed, two-bath apartment on each floor. The property would benefit from a modern upgrade, whether maintaining the layout or converting it. The back garden is southwest facing. It is a 10-minute walk from Booterstown Dart station. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at lisney.com

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions