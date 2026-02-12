New homes a short walk from Delgany village from €495,000

Address : Holly Hill, Convent Road, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €495,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Hooke & MacDonald is bringing a new development in the heart of Delgany to the market, with the Wicklow Mountains on one side, the Irish Sea on the other and fresh air all around. These A-rated homes are nicely located, just a short walk from Delgany village and a two-minute drive from the M11 motorway, making it convenient for active families and an easy commute to Dublin city.

This high-end development of 95 houses, apartments and duplexes is built by Lowick Homes, a Wicklow-based family-run builder, and the construction team is headed up by Conor Molloy, a former senior member of the Cosgrave Group.

This first phase includes ground-level two-bedroom apartments (81sq m/872sq ft), priced from €495,000; three-bedroom duplexes at first and second-floor level (124.5sq m/1,340sq ft) priced from €635,000; and two-bedroom bungalows measuring 74sq m (797sq ft), priced from €600,000. Four-bed semidetached houses are set to be released to the market at a future date.

Bedroom

Office space/landing

Kitchen

Dining area

Living area

The properties have brickwork facades and silver granite sills, with thermal-efficient external windows and painted timber/composite front doors by Munster Joinery.

Inside, there are timber internal doors, high-quality ironmongery and fitted wardrobes by Fitzgeralds. The kitchens feature bespoke floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, also by Fitzgeralds, and high-end finishes such as Calacatta gold marble worktops and integrated appliances. Bathrooms and en suites come with floor and wall tiling, sanitary ware and fittings, with glass shower doors and bath screens by Image.

The ground-floor apartments feature 9ft-high ceilings as well as a back garden with lawn and patio.

Holly Hill

The showhouse of the three-bedroom duplex has a wide half stairway from the front door, providing easy access to the first-floor open-plan living area. The kitchen is to the front, with views over the communal green space. To the rear is the living/family area, with large glass sliding doors leading out to a large, west-facing terrace.

There’s a generous storage space beside the kitchen, where the pressurised hot-and-cold water heating system is also housed. Also on this level is a guest WC and beside it is an efficient utility cupboard plumbed for a washer and dryer, with handy pull-out shelves for a laundry basket.

The upstairs landing is large enough to house a home office space, with views out to the sea. The main bedroom has an en suite plus a large walk-in wardrobe and a cosy alcove for the dressing table. There is a second double bedroom, and a small single, plus a family bathroom and access to attic storage.

The homes are fully fitted for safety and security, with smoke detectors throughout, a locking system for ground-floor windows and doors, and safety restrictors on upper-floor windows. The homes are covered by a 10-year Homebond structural warranty. There’s off-street parking to the front for all homes. Driveways have permeable paving and are wired for EV charging.

The Holly Hill development comprises three distinct areas, which will be linked up by scenic walkways and parkland. The development is just a short walk from the pubs and cafes of Delgany village, including the Firehouse Bakery and Cafe, the Wicklow Arms and the Horse & Hound. The area is well serviced with sport and outdoor activities and is within reach of Wicklow’s walking and cycling trails. It’s also a short drive from the busy seaside town of Greystones, where the Dart runs to Dublin city centre, with journey lengths of about an hour.