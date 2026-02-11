Look inside: Cosy 75sq m cottage in Terenure on market for €675,000

Address : 13 Elm Park Terrace, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

“Location, location, insulation,” is the phrase the owners of 13 Elm Park Terrace in Terenure say best sums up what they value in a home, and it neatly captures the appeal of their D6W property. Tucked away just around the corner from the village, the Victorian-era single-storey cottage has been completely transformed.

The couple first viewed the property in December 2020 and were drawn to the idea of living in what they describe as a “cosy” cottage. That initial impression, however, did not quite match the reality. With an F energy rating and a draughty rear extension, the house was anything but cosy when they moved in.

After living in the house for a few years and figuring out what would work best, plans were drawn up and they got builders on board. The existing extension was demolished and rebuilt, while the original cottage was fully renovated and upgraded. The result is a compact but carefully reconfigured home that is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €675,000.

The house measures 75sq m (807sq ft) and the redesign focuses on maximising light and flow within that footprint. The character remains at the front of the cottage with the vibrant green front door and sash windows. The door opens directly into the main living space, which has been opened up to roof height. The ceiling rises to 4m and is punctuated by rooflights designed flood the space with daylight. The living area flows into the new rear extension, where the kitchen is located, with doors opening on to a tiled courtyard.

The main bedroom is positioned to the rear of the cottage and includes an en suite bathroom, as well as direct access to the courtyard. A second bedroom is located at the front, while a family bathroom and utility room sit between the two.

As part of the renovation, the house was upgraded to an A3 energy rating. It has underfloor heating throughout and an air-to-water heat pump.

With the upgrades, the one-level layout and the location in the centre of Terenure village, the house would be a good option for anyone downsizing who wants to remain in D6 catchment. The laneway is quiet and private but just a few steps away are the shops, cafes, pubs and bus stops.

The owners say they rarely use the car as they cycle in and out to work in the city, which takes about 15 minutes in the dedicated cycle path. The dog is walked along the Dodder, the creche is a short walk away and the village centre is around the corner.