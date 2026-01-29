Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €420,000

6 Wellington Cottages, Willington Green, Dublin 6W

€795,000, DNG

A three-bedroom cottage with fully renovated modern interior extending to 124sq m (1,335sq ft). It features a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen and living space in a rear extension, with natural light flooding in from roof lights. The three bedrooms are to the front of the house, with the main bedroom benefiting from an en suite shower room. There is a utility room off the kitchen. Outside, there is a paved driveway for off-street parking as well as a patio area, lawn and a garage. Ber A3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

5A Sefton, Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A modern, detached home with an A energy rating. Extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft), the three-bed occupies a southeast-facing corner site. The home features a fresh modern fit-out throughout, including herringbone-patterned laminate-wood floors on the ground floor – and underfloor heating – white walls, neutral carpets upstairs and a contemporary kitchen and bathroom. It features a bright kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear that opens to the back garden, laid in patio and lawn. It’s a 10-minute drive from Dún Laoghaire’s main street.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

21 The Millhouse, The Steelworks, Foley Street, Dublin 1

€420,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

A two-bedroom, second-floor apartment in Dublin city centre. Extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), it features a bright kitchen/living space, two double bedrooms, a bathroom with a bath and a private west-facing balcony. High ceilings give a sense of spaciousness and the building has a lift. The Steelworks sits between Talbot Street and Amiens Street, opposite Connolly Station, and is walking distance from most city-centre attractions. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

1 Glenherbert Mews, Greenpark Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

€465,000, DNG

This detached bungalow comes to market in turnkey condition. Extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), it features bright and fresh interiors comprising an entrance porch, a livingroom, kitchen, dining and living space with white units, rooflights and a wood-burning stove for warmth and coziness. As well as a driveway to the front, there is a small paved back garden bordered by a flower bed. It is within a 20-minute walk of Bray town centre. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

21A Glenamuck Cottages, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

€875,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A detached dormer bungalow with an impressive back garden of 0.4 of an acre. The garden is laid out with a well-tended vegetable patch, flower beds and lawns. It also contains two substantial block-built storage sheds. Inside, the home extends to 207sq m (2,228sq ft) and features an updated kitchen, a sunroom and five bedrooms offering versatile spaces that could be transformed for use as a playroom or study as desired. This home is close to Carrickmines, Cabinteely and Foxrock villages. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie