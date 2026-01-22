Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare from €450,000

403 Clogher Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Sherry Fitzgerald, €450,000

This terraced two-bedroom home comes to market having been freshly renovated. Extending to 88 sq m (947 sq ft), it features a livingroom with a built-in media unit to the front and a bright kitchen/diningroom to the rear with a large inset roof light. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a shower room. The back garden is nicely laid out and easy to maintain with a raised patio and vegetable beds. There are a host of amenities nearby and it’s a 30-minute bus journey from Dublin city centre.

Ber: C2

C2 On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Semidetached in Kildare town

8 Curragh Drive, Kildare, Co Kildare

DNG Doyle, €465,000

This modern semidetached house comes to the market outside Kildare town, less than a 10-minute walk from Kildare train station with services from 30 to 48 minutes to Dublin’s Heuston station. Kildare town is home to an array of pubs, cafes, restaurants, shops and schools, as well as outlet shopping at Kildare Village. Extending to 151 sq m (1,625 sq ft), the turnkey home has four bedrooms and a back garden with a sheltered patio and lawn.

Ber: A2

A2 On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Parkview penthouse

36 The Sycamore, Parkview, Belarmine, Stepaside, Dublin 18

€495,000, Hunters

This three-bedroom penthouse apartment comes to the market in move-in condition in D18. It’s within a half-hour’s walk to Glencairn green-line Luas stop, offering 30-minute services to the city centre. Extending to 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft), it features newly fitted bathrooms, two separate balconies, and dual-aspect views towards both the mountains and the city. On-site amenities include a shop, a creche, two gyms, GP and dental practices, a salon and a cafe.

Ber: B3

B3 On view: By appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

Standalone home in Clane

10 Brooklands, Clane, Co Kildare

€559,000, DNG McCormack

This detached home comes to the market in good condition a 10-minute walk from Clane town centre. It has an energy-efficient rating and a low-maintenance paved garden to the rear. Extending to 141 sq m (1,518 sq ft), it has four bedrooms and offers plenty of space. It would benefit from a cosmetic refresh.

Ber: B3

B3 On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Semidetached house in Bray

5 Connawood Lawn, Old Connawood, Bray, Co Wicklow

€645,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

This semidetached three-bedroom home is located a 10-minute drive from Bray town centre. The property has been extended to the side and rear to create a large kitchen, dining and living space. It is in good, modern condition throughout, and the back garden has a patio and lawn. Extending to 119 sq m (2,056 sq ft), it features a WC, a utility and a cloakroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs, including an en suite main bedroom.