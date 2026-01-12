What will €550,000 buy in Artane and Co Wexford?

Country

Old Monastery, Ramsgrange, Co Wexford

€550,000 Kehoe & Associates

This five-bay period home, a former monastery, offers the space and peace of country living while being a short ferry ride from Waterford city. Ramsgrange, which has schools, a pub and a shop, is less than a 10-minute drive from the Passage East ferry port, which offers a frequent 15-minute shuttle service to the city. Extending to 337sq m (3,627sq ft) with five bedrooms and period details, the property occupies 1.78 acres of private, landscaped grounds. The interiors would benefit from modernisation.

Plus: Spacious country home with easy access to Waterford city

Spacious country home with easy access to Waterford city Minus: Energy upgrades will be necessary as home has E2 Ber

111 Ardlea Road, Artane, Dublin 5

Town

111 Ardlea Road, Artane, Dublin 5

€540,000, Noel Kelly Auctioneers

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market ready to move into. It is about a 20-minute drive or a 30-minute bus ride to Dublin city centre and a 5-minute drive from Beaumont Hospital. The home was refurbished in 2018 and 2022, resulting in a modern finish throughout. As well as a driveway to the front, it has a spacious back garden with a stone patio and a lawn. It has an efficient B2 Ber.