What will €260,000 buy in Louth and Roscommon?

Country

Farmhouse, Rahara, Co Roscommon

€260,000, DNG Ivan Connaughton

This two-bedroom farmhouse is on 1.04 acres of land in Rahara, a 20-minute drive from Athlone and 30 minutes from Ballinasloe. The extensive grounds provide an opportunity to rewild an area of land, to grow fruit and vegetables, or indeed to extend the 95 sq m (1,023 sq ft) home, subject to planning permission. The house itself is in good condition, and you could potentially move in while you modernise it. It is located minutes from Lough Funshinagh. Ber D1

Plus: Large site provides plenty of potential

Minus: Interior requires some modernisation

The two-bedroom duplex home is a 15-minute walk from Drogheda train station

Town

5 The Haymarket, Drogheda, Co Louth

Quillsen, €250,000

This two-bedroom duplex home offers unencumbered views over the river Boyne in the heart of Drogheda. Extending to 82 sq m (883 sq ft), the home comprises an open-plan livingroom and kitchen-diner at entry level and two double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a shower room on the upper floor. It is in modern, turnkey condition with secure parking. It is a 15-minute walk from Drogheda train station.

Plus: Walking distance from amenities

Minus: No private outdoor space

