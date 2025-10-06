Large, luxurious and light-filled Mayo retreat seeks €825,000

Address : Curraghmore House, Drumdrishaughaun, Belcarra, Castlebar, Co Mayo Price : €825,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Crowley

Dating from 2010, Curraghmore House is a light-filled property situated about a 10-minute drive from Castlebar in Co Mayo. Close to the village of Belcarra, which has about 150 inhabitants, it is conveniently located for those who need to commute now and then to the capital, as there are daily services to Dublin from Castlebar.

Extending to a considerable 437sq m (4,704sq ft) and set at the end of a tree-lined avenue behind electric gates, it’s a peaceful, bucolic spot framed by mature trees and hedging.

The house’s dramatic entrance hall points to the considerable investment that went into this property, which was designed by AXO Architects in Castlebar: internal drystone walls and external cladding of Lacken stone – some of which was salvaged from an earlier cottage – have all the hallmarks of excellent craftsmanship, as does a cantilevered oak and glass staircase that appears to float over the Jura marble flooring. These features, along with walnut sliding screens and strategically placed panoramic windows, are just some of the elements that give this property the proverbial wow factor.

There can’t be too many homes of Curraghmore House’s size in this country with just one bedroom. But that is the case here and it’s clear that this structure was designed as someone’s very private and personal space. Despite having lots of room for entertaining, the house’s current layout means that no one gets to stay over. That said, there is of course plenty of room available to accommodate further sleeping areas should a new owner wish to reconfigure the space.

Curraghmore House, Belcarra, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Centred by a double-height stone-clad structure with strategically placed wooden slats, reception rooms lie to one side of the entrance lobby with the bedroom suite, hidden and tucked away, on the other.

Entrance lobby

Staircase

A contemporary streamlined kitchen with a splash of colour from a Silestone island leads into a dual-aspect breakfastroom, which in turn opens to a large diningroom that would happily cater for 10.

Kitchen

Breakfastroom

Diningroom

A split-level livingroom lies in the central structure, with a double-sided fireplace as a focal point. Upstairs on a mezzanine lies a well-serviced bar with views of the surrounding countryside. There’s also a mezzanine off the bedroom suite, laid out as a study.

Double-height livingroom with double-sided fireplace

Mezzanine bar

Bedroom suite

En suite

The property’s Ber rating is A3 thanks to the presence of an air-to-water heat pump, a mechanical heat-recovery system, solar panels and triple-glazed windows.

Outside, the property occupies a considerable 2.2-acre (0.89-hectare) site with a further 15 or so acres available to purchase by negotiation.

Exterior

Exterior and grounds

While having just one bedroom might not tick boxes for many house hunters, it could be reconfigured quite easily with the eye of a good architect.

Curraghmore House is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Crowley seeking €825,000.