As a property, Airfield House at 3 Rathgar Avenue has fulfilled many roles since it was first constructed around 1857. From a residence to offices to bedsits and back again, the building has been many things to many people.

After being in the same family for 50 years, it was decided it was time for a renovation.

“We decided we needed to make this house new again and bring it back to what it was, or could have been, or should have been,” says the owner. “It’s never been luxurious at any point in its life, so I think we’ve made the most of it.”

The decor is bold in the 243sq m (2,616sq ft) house, but somehow feels fitting for a house in the centre of the village. It’s full of character, both old and new, with colour-drenched rooms retaining all original features.

“Although the house was chopped up over the years, nobody did any damage. The only thing missing is the fireplaces, which were already gone when my father bought it in the 1970s,” says the owner.

To the left of the hallway is the livingroom with a large, shuttered sash window to the front and doors to the garden at the back. To the right is a blue diningroom, which adds a bit of fun to the house, with doors leading into the kitchen.

Going from a blue room to a green kitchen should feel jarring, but it works. The polished concrete floor and dark worktops pop in the sea of green. It’s believed the dining area was once a stable and the big old granite hearth has been retained.

The units were custom-made to be simple but functional. New appliances included two Bosch ovens, an induction hob and a dishwasher. There are doors out to a terrace that is the perfect spot for a morning coffee or evening drink.

The entrance into the bedroom on the first-floor return is impressive. The original arch has been restored and double doors put in to replace the office doors that were installed in the 1970s.

The dual-aspect room has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

Up on the first floor are three more bedrooms, all en suite. The main bedroom runs the length of the house and feels indulgent with a separate living area beside the bathroom.

Ceiling height is something we have lost in modern builds so walking around a Georgian home with highly decorated covings and doorways that would comfortably allow a 7ft person to walk through feels like a treat. Traditionally, the height upstairs would drop by about one foot (0.3m) but not in Airfield House, where the elevation continues on the first floor.

Careful consideration was given to this feature during the renovation. Wardrobes and en suites were fitted with a drop to protect the coving and allowing new owners to remove them with ease if required at some point.

Harrison Row, behind the property, was a stable lane with a granite pillar still standing for tying up horses. There is parking space with an EV charger at the back, accessed from the laneway.

Although it’s in the village, it feels private, with a long garden at the front setting it well back from the road. There is a hedge around it that could be grown higher to add to the sense of privacy.

The house comes with a D1 Ber rating and uses gas-fired central heating with underfloor heating on the ground floor. It is on the market with a guide price of €1.825 million selling through DNG.

The owner is proud of the work they have put into the house to bring it back to life and allow new owners to move in and hang their hat.

“In my opinion, it’s the best brand-new 190-year-old house in the city.”