Comfort and convenience at refurbished two-bed in Glasthule for €665,000

Address : 13 Congress Gardens, Glasthule, Co Dublin Price : €665,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

In 2022 the owners of this two-storey midterrace house in the seaside village of Glasthule in south Co Dublin took on the project of renovating the property themselves, and it was clearly a labour of love.

They did a total refurb, stripping out the interiors, replacing the subfloors upstairs and putting in new flooring throughout, replumbing and rewiring, fitting contemporary double-glazed windows and new internal doors, and modernising the kitchen and bathroom. A glossy photobook on the kitchen island documents their work, with before-and-after pictures illustrating the extent of the house’s transformation.

They turned the downstairs into one big open-plan space comprising a kitchen, dining and living area, running the length of the house, with full-length sliding doors out into the west-facing back garden bringing light into the property.

Kitchen/dining/living area

Kitchen/dining/living area

Living area

Guest WC

They also added a handy guest loo downstairs and a convenient understairs storage area plumbed for a washing machine and installed an energy-efficient gas boiler, turning this 64sq m (689sq ft) house into a cosy B3-rated home.

Now, with a new baby on the scene, the couple are looking to move to a larger home, and number 13 Congress Gardens is for sale through Sherry Fitzgerald, seeking €665,000.

Bedroom 1

Bedroom 2

Bathroom

The home would suit a couple or those looking to downsize, offering comfort and convenience around the corner from the bistros, cafes and pubs of Glasthule, and close to Sandycove beach and the Forty Foot bathing area. Year-round sea-swimming is a popular pastime around here, and no one will bat an eyelid as you stroll down to the sea in your Dryrobe. The James Joyce Tower & Museum in Sandycove is also nearby, and if you happen to be a Joycean, the annual Bloomsday celebrations in Glasthule might float your boater.

The kitchen, dining and living area is laid with herringbone-style flooring, and the kitchen has a centre island with under-counter seating and quartz countertops, an integrated oven, fridge-freezer and a dishwasher, an electric hob and an extractor fan. A Velux rooflight adds to the bright look. The livingroom has a picture window looking out the front, and recessed lighting runs throughout the downstairs.

Upstairs are two bedrooms with fitted carpets and centre ceiling lights. The main bedroom looks out to the front and is a double with built-in clothes storage, while the smaller single bedroom looks out to the rear. The bathroom has tiled flooring and walls and a walk-in shower with rainfall shower head.

To the front is a paved driveway with room to park two cars and to the rear is a low-maintenance, paved back garden bordered by a block-built wall and a decorative wooden lattice. Its westerly aspect makes it ideal for summer barbecues.

Glasthule nestles between Dún Laoghaire and Dalkey, with Sandycove and Glenageary Dart stations just a short walk away.