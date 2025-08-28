Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Limerick from €399,000

New to the market in Harold’s Cross, Malahide, Ranelagh, Inchicore and on the Ennis Road

Harold's Cross
Jessica Doyle
Thu Aug 28 2025 - 05:30

41 Parnell Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€795,000, Mullery O’Gara

Three-bedroom midterrace home with handsome redbrick exterior. Extending to 111sq m (1,195sq ft), it is on a tree-lined street overlooking the canal. The well-maintained period home retains original design features and has a private south-facing garden to the rear, as well as car port and rear pedestrian access. It is walking distance from Dublin city centre. Ber D2

On view By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

4 The Trossachs, Clancy Strand, Ennis Road, Limerick City
€695,000, Nestor Shanahan

Fine midterrace home overlooking the river Shannon, walking distance from Limerick city centre. The home, extending to 180sq m (1,938sq ft) has a long driveway, setting it well back from the road, and comes to the market in move-in condition. It has three bedrooms and a spacious converted attic room. There is a large patio area, lawned garden and garage to the rear. Ber D2

On view By appointment at nestorshanahan.ie

2 Ivy Court, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin
€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This ground-floor apartment is located in a small development of four apartments off the Sword’s Road. It is walking distance from Malahide Castle and Gardens and Malahide village. Inside, the entrance hall opens into a bright open-plan living and dining area, where sliding doors lead directly to a spacious green area. It has two spacious double bedrooms. Ber C1

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

46 Dexter Terrace, Northbrook Road, Dublin 6
€399,000, DNG

This two-bed ground-floor apartment is just a five-minute walk from the heart of Ranelagh village, and just a 20 minute’s from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre. It has a south-facing aspect with a private terrace and communal green space the rear. It comprises an entrance hall, an open-plan living/diningroom, a kitchen, abathroom, a double bedroom and a single bedroom. Ber C2

On view By appointment at dng.ie

44 Ring Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8
€425,000, Colman Grimes

This redbrick end-terrace house comes to the market in good condition, ready for a new owner to put their stamp on it. It is well-located, a 10-minute walk from Bluebell redline Luas stop serving Dublin city centre. Extending to 71sq m (765sq ft), it has a small reception room to the front, a shower room in the centre, with a kitchen/diningroom to the rear. There is a decent sized back garden, which could be lovely with some TLC. Both bedrooms upstairs are small doubles. Ber D1

On view By appointment at colmangrimes.ie

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
