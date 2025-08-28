Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Limerick from €399,000

41 Parnell Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€795,000, Mullery O’Gara

Three-bedroom midterrace home with handsome redbrick exterior. Extending to 111sq m (1,195sq ft), it is on a tree-lined street overlooking the canal. The well-maintained period home retains original design features and has a private south-facing garden to the rear, as well as car port and rear pedestrian access. It is walking distance from Dublin city centre. Ber D2

On view By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

4 The Trossachs, Clancy Strand, Ennis Road, Limerick City

€695,000, Nestor Shanahan

Fine midterrace home overlooking the river Shannon, walking distance from Limerick city centre. The home, extending to 180sq m (1,938sq ft) has a long driveway, setting it well back from the road, and comes to the market in move-in condition. It has three bedrooms and a spacious converted attic room. There is a large patio area, lawned garden and garage to the rear. Ber D2

On view By appointment at nestorshanahan.ie

2 Ivy Court, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This ground-floor apartment is located in a small development of four apartments off the Sword’s Road. It is walking distance from Malahide Castle and Gardens and Malahide village. Inside, the entrance hall opens into a bright open-plan living and dining area, where sliding doors lead directly to a spacious green area. It has two spacious double bedrooms. Ber C1

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

46 Dexter Terrace, Northbrook Road, Dublin 6

€399,000, DNG

This two-bed ground-floor apartment is just a five-minute walk from the heart of Ranelagh village, and just a 20 minute’s from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre. It has a south-facing aspect with a private terrace and communal green space the rear. It comprises an entrance hall, an open-plan living/diningroom, a kitchen, abathroom, a double bedroom and a single bedroom. Ber C2

On view By appointment at dng.ie

44 Ring Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€425,000, Colman Grimes

This redbrick end-terrace house comes to the market in good condition, ready for a new owner to put their stamp on it. It is well-located, a 10-minute walk from Bluebell redline Luas stop serving Dublin city centre. Extending to 71sq m (765sq ft), it has a small reception room to the front, a shower room in the centre, with a kitchen/diningroom to the rear. There is a decent sized back garden, which could be lovely with some TLC. Both bedrooms upstairs are small doubles. Ber D1

On view By appointment at colmangrimes.ie