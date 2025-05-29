Five homes on view this week in Kildare and Dublin from €360,000 to €1.15m

Number 56 Oldbridge View, Osbertown, Naas, Co Kildare, has a separate living room and open-plan kitchen, diner, and a lounge that opens out to its well-maintained south-facing garden.

56 Oldbridge View, Osbertown, Naas, Co Kildare

€360,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly

An easy walk to the Sallins Arrow rail station, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom, mid-terrace B2-Ber-rated bungalow is a well-presented space. Extending to 95sq m (1,023sq ft) it has a separate living room and open-plan kitchen, diner, and a lounge that opens out to its well-maintained south-facing garden. It’s also a short stroll to the Grand Canal walkway.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Apartment 17, The Quarry, Carrickhill Road Upper, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

€379,000, Brophy

Within a short walk of Portmarnock’s famed Velvet Strand, this ground-floor two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in a low-rise development has tasteful maritime touches such as its porthole-inspired round windows. Its open-plan living room opens on to a private southeast-facing patio. The 56sq m (602sq ft) property has a C3 Ber rating.

On View: By appointment at brophyestates.com

READ MORE

5 Watermill Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5

€575,000, Flynn & Associates

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached is within a five-minute walk of the village and St Anne’s Park. It is also minutes from the coastal path and cycleway that can take you to Howth or across the city and the Causeway Road to Dollymount and Bull Island. The 96sq m (1,033sq ft) property has a D2 Ber rating.

On View: By appointment at flynnassociates.ie

[ Meticulously restored Marino midterrace for €635,000Opens in new window ]

201 The Links, Elm Park, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€850,000, Owen Reilly

Boasting panoramic views over Elm Park Golf Course and all the way to the Dublin Mountains, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom C1 Ber-rated duplex penthouse sits on the seventh and eighth floors. With a west-facing aspect the 144sq m (1,550sq ft) space has a double-height living space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a mezzanine-level home-working station, a generous terrace, and two designated underground parking spaces.

On View: By appointment at owenreilly.ie

[ Refreshed Modernist-style terraced home in Dundrum for €900,000Opens in new window ]

69 Glenomena Park, Booterstown, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.15m, DNG

This fine five-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached has a brick-fronted extension, a decorative detail that is carried through into the low-maintenance back garden. The C1 Ber-rated property, which extends to 208sq m (2,239sq ft), has a utility garage, off-street parking and is in proximity to both schools and shops, and UCD’s Belfield campus.

On View: By appointment at dng.ie