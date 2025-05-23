Address : 1 Stanford Park, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €1,500,000 Agent : DNG Dún Laoghaire

Stanford Park, off Westminster Road in Foxrock, is a serene and well-designed development built in 2018 by Homeland Projects, who opted for a small cluster of large houses and duplex apartments for the site on the grounds of the original Stanford House.

Number 1 sits at its end, and is a smart, detached four-bed with four bathrooms and a large garden to the rear beside a dense canopy of trees that adds to the peaceful and sylvan setting.

There’s oodles of space in the 188sq m (2,023sq ft) home, which is laid out over three storeys. Number 1 Stanford Park is on the market with DNG Dún Laoghaire, seeking €1.5 million.

The front of the house has a cobble-locked drive to accommodate up to three cars and some potted plants for a spark of colour. Once inside, the entrance hall has a French oak floor that extends all over the ground floor. The owner was keen to source all the furniture and fittings from local providers and did all the decorating herself, opting for a calm palette of grey and cream.

The sittingroom is south facing, and light pours in through the large window. The fireplace surround is Portuguese stone and frames an inset gas fire. Separate from the kitchen behind it, it will be a relaxing space at the end of busy days.

A large kitchen/living/diningroom sits to the rear with a large sliding patio window and a door on to the patio so, although it faces north, it’s bright and airy and the garden is lovely to look out on.

The owner chose the kitchen island’s orientation so they could enjoy the garden views while cooking. Kelly Design built the kitchen with hand-painted Shaker-style units and a large pantry. The counters are Silestone and all the appliances in the kitchen are Neff.

Beyond it is a utility room with access to a large side passage that currently houses a garden shed at its end, but there would be more than enough space to build a garden room should a separate home office be required.

There’s a guest WC and a large storage cupboard on this level, and carpeted stairs lead to the first floor, which has three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The main bedroom is lovely, with a fine en suite and a walk-in wardrobe. It faces south like the sittingroom below, and is suffused with warmth and light.

This house has not one, but two desk nooks/work spaces: one at the end of the first-floor hall and another on the second-floor landing, which has room for a large desk and shelves. The final bedroom is here; it’s pretty, with sloping eaves, a lot of built-in storage at one side and its own bathroom, making it ideal for a guest suite or a teenage escape.

With an A3 Ber and the feeling it has been lightly lived in since it was built, this home is in walk-in condition and will doubtless appeal to busy families with its wealth of schools nearby such as Loreto Foxrock, Holly Park and St Brigid’s national schools as well as Blackrock and Mount Anville.

Foxrock village is less than a kilometre away, and also on hand are the sporting amenities of Leopardstown, Foxrock Golf Club and Carrickmines Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club.