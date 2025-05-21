What will €495,000 buy in Cobh and Co Wexford?

Town

Barrynew, 2 The Anchorage, Cobh, Co Cork

€495,000, McCarthy & McGrath Auctioneers

Single storey to the front and double storey to the rear, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached residence sits high above Cobh harbour with the back of the house facing south across its shipping channels. Set on 2.7 acres, there is scope to extend, but first the E1-rated property needs some refurbishment. The livingrooms and the kitchen are at entrance level to take advantage of the views, with the accommodation downstairs. Built in the late 1990s, on what was once the grounds of now-demolished Charleston House, it extends to 115sq m (1,237sq ft). It is a short walk from schools, shops and a bus stop 20m away, with routes direct to Cork city’s quays.

Plus The spectacular sea views

Minus It needs some refurbishment

Country

Quay Road, Fethard, Co Wexford

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald Radford

South of Fethard, above the shoreline and with sea views from every room, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached property is in a most beguiling setting. The G-rated house features a vaulted ceiling kitchen/livingroom in a broken-plan layout. Its en-suite bedrooms sit to the rear. It comes with several outbuildings, including a detached double garage. Pockets of lawn – some forming part of a grass-covered roof of the house – provide various vantage points from which to drink in the views. The mature site is bounded by traditional stone walls and mature hedging and has two vehicular entrances as well as a pedestrian gate.

Plus Pick up fresh catch of the day from the pier at the end of the road

Minus The central heating is oil-fired