Start a new chapter at book-lover’s two-bed terrace in Ranelagh for €595,000

Address : 1 Walkers Cottages, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €595,000 Agent : Young's

View this property on MyHome.ie

One thing that’s clear from the piles of books dotted throughout number 1 Walkers Cottages in Ranelagh is that the owner is a voracious reader. One of her favourite things about living here has been that it’s equidistant – a 10-minute walk in each direction – between two of her favourite independent bookshops: Alan Hanna’s Bookshop in Rathmines and The Company of Books in Ranelagh.

Of course, that means it is also walking distance from the various cafes and restaurants in these sought-after Dublin 6 villages, as well as The Hill pub, which is just around the corner, that she says is a great local spot and often hosts live music and quizzes.

On a quiet cul-de-sac away from traffic, the end-terrace, two-bedroom home extending to 83sq m (893sq ft) is also well connected to public transport links, with Dublin Buses and an airport bus service available around the corner, as well as the Ranelagh green-line Luas stop just a seven-minute walk away.

The owner and her rescue wire fox terrier, Raggy, have lived here since 2022, when it was bought for €500,000, according to the Property Price Register.

READ MORE

Hallway. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Livingroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Raggy lazing by the fire

Now that the owner can work remotely, she is moving back to the sunny southeast to live near her family, but she says she will miss the community feel of the area. Number 1 Walkers Cottages is now on the market with Young’s Estate Agents, seeking €595,000.

A major selling point of this property is that it offers off-street parking with a small east-facing yard to the front. Inside, there is a deep cabinet in the hallway for shoes and coats. There is further storage under the stairs, where there is space for a dryer.

The livingroom sits to the right of the hallway, painted in a restful green with an exposed redbrick overmantel and a gas fire. It connects to the dining area of the kitchen/diningroom through a glazed door. The dining area is flooded with light from a roof light and hived off from the kitchen by a breakfast bar.

Kitchen. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Dining area. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Main bedroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Second bedroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Upstairs, the main bedroom and the second smaller double sit to the front of the house. The main bedroom is spacious with plenty of built-in wardrobe space and a narrow balcony that you could fill with plants. The bathroom at the top of the stairs has a bath with a shower attachment; this room would benefit from modernisation. The property’s Ber rating is E, so a prospective new owner may want to look into ways to improve that.

Nevertheless, this property is likely to attract someone looking to live in a vibrant, sought-after area with a host of amenities on your doorstep and easy access to the city centre.