Large and private Killiney five-bed with elegant interior on a third of an acre for €2m

Balure Lane, close to St Matthias Church, is about a 25-minute walk to Killiney Dart station and the coast, while a five-minute drive will have you on the N11 and M50 for commuting.

In 2006, three faux period houses were built on a one-acre site of Whitethorn House on Balure Lane, off Church Road in the Co Dublin seaside village. By the time they were completed in 2007, the trophy home market had flatlined in Dublin, so the three piles ended up being rented out for most of the following decade.

Number 1, which is the largest of the three houses – also standing on the largest site, of 0.3 of an acre – was purchased in 2015 for €1.555 million, according the Property Price Register. Owners say they fell for the privacy, and the size of the house and site. They also say its proximity to the N11 and M50 were considerable factors.

“Despite the house being large with spacious rooms and tall ceilings, the kitchen was actually quite small. We commissioned [Dún Laoghaire-based firm] The Architects to design a 40sq m extension [for the kitchen].” This has resulted in a substantial 340sq m (3,660sq ft) property in pristine condition, with the added bonus of about 700sq ft of attic space that is in use as a family room.

Other works included opening up the reception rooms whereby two walls were knocked and replaced with interconnecting doors: firstly between a livingroom and diningroom, and a second now divides the diningroom and well-laid-out kitchen. This allows the entire place to be opened up for entertaining, and closed off for privacy.

But what is perhaps most remarkable about this property is the white marble chimney piece that graces a drawingroom, which is opposite the two other reception rooms. It was reported back in 2015 (when the house was last sold) that this was purchased at an Adam’s of St Stephen’s Green fine period furniture sale in 2006, for €85,000. However, that was a hammer price, so hence does not include buyers’ fees of about 25 per cent, installation and transport fees and a special basket, which would bring it well past €100,000.

Though remarkable and a talking point in its own right, the owners have never lit a fire in the piece, which was described in an Adam’s catalogue as “A fine George IV carved white marble chimney piece”. The reason? The house has a Ber of B2, thanks to an upgraded system with a new heat pump and Heatmiser control system, along with solar panels.

The owners also changed the entire decor of the house, which at the time was “pinks and yellows”, to its current more contemporary palette.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, it’s a lot of house, with elegant interiors. It has the stature of a period home but with none of the associated headaches.

A most private rear garden enjoys a southerly aspect and has a sunken Indian-sandstone patio, with plenty of lawn space for children to play on its third of an acre site. There’s also a large detached garage.

Interestingly, the property enjoys a right of way from Balure Lane over Killiney Golf Course and down to Killiney Beach – without having to negotiate traffic.

This substantial house is In walk-in condition, and is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €2 million, as the owners are downsizing locally.