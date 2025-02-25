Residential

What will €250,000 buy in Ennis and Co Tipperary?

Two homes, one price: An A-frame bungalow on a quiet cul-de-sac or a detached farmhouse with views of Lough Derg

10 Morrissey Avenue, Ennis, Co. Clare
10 Morrissey Avenue, Ennis, Co. Clare
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Feb 25 2025 - 05:00

Town

10 Morrissey Avenue, Ennis, Co Clare

€225,000, DNG O’Sullivan Hurley

This three-bedroom detached house is in good decorative order. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to Ennis town centre and with easy access linking it to the Ennis bypass, its late 1970s design heritage is evident in the large windows and considered layout. Extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), it includes a livingroom to the front, a large kitchen the width of the property and bedrooms to the rear. There is a small back garden and separate garage. Ber D2

Plus: Off-street parking to the side

Minus: Central heating is oil-fired

READ MORE
Bellview, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
Bellview, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Country

Bellview, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

€250,000, SherryFitzGerald Talbot

A couple of kilometres beyond Coolbawn on a 0.4-acre site with a large garden, this three-bedroom country house offers a lot of charm. The detached residence has been extended to 115sq metres (1,237sq ft) and has a separate kitchen, diningroom, livingroom and home office at ground level and sloping eaves upstairs where there are two double bedrooms and one single. There are views of Lough Derg from the upstairs rooms. Ber D1

Plus: There are outbuildings to extend the property further

Minus: Lough Derg is not visible from the downstairs rooms

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions