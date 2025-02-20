Apartments and duplexes at Carrickmines scheme from €535,000

Carricail, directly opposite Carrickmines Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club – which has indoor and outdoor courts, a gym and active bridge and bowls clubs – is the latest offering from Savills New Homes.
The development, by Earlsfort Homes and Moran Park Homebuilders, has 14 units on offer, including a mix of one- and three-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom duplexes.
The area, at the foot of the Dublin Mountains, is well served by mountain trails, hikes and mountain bike runs. There is also a local equestrian centre and five golf courses in the locality, at Carrickmines, Stepaside, Leopardstown, Killiney and Foxrock. There’s also Leopardstown Racecourse and Cabinteely Park for days out.
The one-bedroom ground-floor apartment measures 74sq m (797sq ft). The unit has a separate utility and storeroom, and benefits from a terrace off the bedroom and is priced at €535,000.
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are also for sale. These units measure 112sq m (1,206sq ft), have terraces off the living area, two storage spaces, a separate utility and an en suite main bedroom; they are priced from €765,000.
Duplexes on offer include five two-bedroom units measuring 92sq m-111sq m (989-1,190sq ft). These have a separate kitchen with a terrace off the living space, while the larger unit has a separate living space, along with a second living area in an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom layout. Prices for these units commence at €650,000.
Three-bedroom duplexes, of which there are six currently on offer, measure 122sq m (1,313sq ft) and are priced from €750,000. With two doubles and one single bedroom, the main bedroom benefits from a terrace as does the open-plan kitchen/living/dining area and separate living space. Some of these units have lovely views to the Dublin Mountains.
In terms of spec, all homes have either balconies or terraces, are A-rated with underfloor heating – hence no ugly radiators – with lift-access to all floors. Kitchens, which have Silestone worktops, are by Fitzgerald’s, and the company was also responsible for the luxurious built-in wardrobes.
In terms of commuting, the units are adjacent to the Luas at Carrickmines with local amenities such as Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt, Carrickmines Retail Park and a selection of nearby schools, such as St Brigid’s Girls National School, St Brigid’s Boys National School, Loreto College Foxrock and Clonkeen College. There’s also a large selection of bars, restaurants and cafes in the locality.