Apartments and duplexes at Carrickmines scheme from €535,000

Address : Carricail, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €535,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

View this property on MyHome.ie

Carricail, directly opposite Carrickmines Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club – which has indoor and outdoor courts, a gym and active bridge and bowls clubs – is the latest offering from Savills New Homes.

The development, by Earlsfort Homes and Moran Park Homebuilders, has 14 units on offer, including a mix of one- and three-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom duplexes.

The area, at the foot of the Dublin Mountains, is well served by mountain trails, hikes and mountain bike runs. There is also a local equestrian centre and five golf courses in the locality, at Carrickmines, Stepaside, Leopardstown, Killiney and Foxrock. There’s also Leopardstown Racecourse and Cabinteely Park for days out.

Entrance hall

Some of the larger units have separate living spaces

The one-bedroom ground-floor apartment measures 74sq m (797sq ft). The unit has a separate utility and storeroom, and benefits from a terrace off the bedroom and is priced at €535,000.

READ MORE

Two- and three-bedroom apartments are also for sale. These units measure 112sq m (1,206sq ft), have terraces off the living area, two storage spaces, a separate utility and an en suite main bedroom; they are priced from €765,000.

Kitchen/dining area

Some bedrooms have terraces

Duplexes on offer include five two-bedroom units measuring 92sq m-111sq m (989-1,190sq ft). These have a separate kitchen with a terrace off the living space, while the larger unit has a separate living space, along with a second living area in an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom layout. Prices for these units commence at €650,000.

Three-bedroom duplexes, of which there are six currently on offer, measure 122sq m (1,313sq ft) and are priced from €750,000. With two doubles and one single bedroom, the main bedroom benefits from a terrace as does the open-plan kitchen/living/dining area and separate living space. Some of these units have lovely views to the Dublin Mountains.

Some of the units have terraces with views to the Dublin Mountains

Grounds have been planted

In terms of spec, all homes have either balconies or terraces, are A-rated with underfloor heating – hence no ugly radiators – with lift-access to all floors. Kitchens, which have Silestone worktops, are by Fitzgerald’s, and the company was also responsible for the luxurious built-in wardrobes.

In terms of commuting, the units are adjacent to the Luas at Carrickmines with local amenities such as Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt, Carrickmines Retail Park and a selection of nearby schools, such as St Brigid’s Girls National School, St Brigid’s Boys National School, Loreto College Foxrock and Clonkeen College. There’s also a large selection of bars, restaurants and cafes in the locality.