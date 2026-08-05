Immerse yourself in tranquility at these waterside homes, from Donegal to Carlow

Seaside sophistication

Roselli, Cornagower East, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow

Sherry FitzGerald, €1.275m

This substantial four-bedroom detached house sits on an acre of grounds with direct private access to Brittas Bay beach for long shore walks and swimming. Extending to 159sq m (1,716sq ft), Roselli expands over one level and features a bright dual-aspect kitchen/diningroom, a dual-aspect livingroom, a study with a triple aspect and four spacious bedrooms. The mature gardens surrounding the property have trees providing privacy, as well as colourful planting and expansive lawns. Ber C.

Buí by the sea

Bumblebee Cottage, Largysillagh, Killybegs, Co Donegal

Savills, €455,000

Bumblebee Cottage, Largysillagh, Killybegs, Co Donegal

Bumblebee Cottage, Largysillagh, Killybegs, Co Donegal

This beautifully presented thatched cottage dating from the 1860s is ensconced on a rugged hillside with panoramic views across Donegal Bay. The elevated perch of the front lawn provides the perfect spot from which to absorb the wild Atlantic views. Close to Fintra beach, which it overlooks, Bumblebee Cottage is also a 10-minute drive from Killybegs.

The property is brimming with character with a scallop-thatched rye straw roof complete with new ropes, and a bright yellow door and accents. Extending to 54sq m (576sq ft), the cottage has been given a fresh renovation and features an open-plan kitchen/livingroom with a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, and a sandstone fireplace; a double bedroom, a single bedroom/study; a bathroom; and a utility space. Ber G.

Riverside retreat

Millers Cottage, St Mullins, Co Carlow

PN O’Gorman Auctioneers, €350,000

Millers Cottage, St Mullins, Co Carlow

Miller's Cottage, St Mullins, Co Carlow

Nestled between the Blackstairs Mountains and Brandon Hill, the scenic village of St Mullins sits along the river Barrow and was once home to a monastery. Millers Cottage is on the quay in the heart of the village, metres from the riverbank. Extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft), the three-bedroom, two-storey cottage features an attractive stone facade exuding old-world charm.

A modernised kitchen/living/diningroom is on the first floor allowing for views over the river, and there are three spacious bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a shower room on the ground floor. It is well positioned for residents to enjoy riverside walks and cycles along the Barrow Way. It is about a 20-minute drive from New Ross. Ber F.

High on a hilltop

Sea View, Letternoosh, Clifden, Co Galway

Matt O’Sullivan, €495,000

Sea View, Letternoosh, Clifden, Co Galway

This seven-bedroom detached home occupies an elevated site minutes from Streamstown Bay and the Sky Road scenic loop. On extensive grounds, and extending to 222sq m (2,390sq ft), the house has been well maintained run as a guest house for tourists enjoying the Wild Atlantic Way. It is just 2km from the popular town of Clifden.

An en suite main bedroom sits alongside the kitchen, diningroom, livingroom and laundry room to the front of the house, with six en suite bedrooms to the rear. Windows from the home perfectly frame coastal views. Ber C.