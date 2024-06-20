Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

New to the market in Dundrum, Rathfarnham, Churchtown and Lee Road

33 Olivemount Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Jun 20 2024 - 05:00

33 Olivemount Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€695,000, Knight Frank

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). In excellent order, the property has a south-facing rear garden, double-glazed windows and potential to extend into the attic, subject to planning permission. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

Carrick, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Carrick, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€2.85m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 515sq m (5,543sq ft). Set over three floors, it has seven bathrooms, southwest-facing gardens, a lift, central vacuuming and a 48sq m (517sq ft) garage. It’s just one minute to the bus stop and a short walk to Rathfarnham Village and Castle. Ber B1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

16 The Mews, River Towers, Lee Road, Cork City

16 The Mews, River Towers, Lee Road, Cork City

€305,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom end-of-terrace mews extending to 84sq m (904sq ft). Dating from the 1930s, with a southwest aspect to the front, the property was rewired in 2019, has a Kube kitchen, motorised Velux blinds, upgraded windows and a large attic. It also has a garden and side access. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

10 Milltown Grove, Churchtown, Dublin 14

10 Milltown Grove, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€845,000, Beirne & Wise

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft). Dating from the 1950s, the property has an integral garage and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac near Churchtown Village. It has off-street parking to the front and a lawned rear garden with mature shrub and trees. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

7A Frankfort Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14

7A Frankfort Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€1.075m, Lynam Property

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). Fully refurbished and extended in 2007, the property lies over two floors and has an internal courtyard, off-street parking and is located a few minutes’ walk from the Luas at Windy Arbour and Dundrum. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie

