Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

33 Olivemount Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€695,000, Knight Frank

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). In excellent order, the property has a south-facing rear garden, double-glazed windows and potential to extend into the attic, subject to planning permission. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

Carrick, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€2.85m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 515sq m (5,543sq ft). Set over three floors, it has seven bathrooms, southwest-facing gardens, a lift, central vacuuming and a 48sq m (517sq ft) garage. It’s just one minute to the bus stop and a short walk to Rathfarnham Village and Castle. Ber B1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

16 The Mews, River Towers, Lee Road, Cork City

€305,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom end-of-terrace mews extending to 84sq m (904sq ft). Dating from the 1930s, with a southwest aspect to the front, the property was rewired in 2019, has a Kube kitchen, motorised Velux blinds, upgraded windows and a large attic. It also has a garden and side access. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

10 Milltown Grove, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€845,000, Beirne & Wise

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft). Dating from the 1950s, the property has an integral garage and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac near Churchtown Village. It has off-street parking to the front and a lawned rear garden with mature shrub and trees. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

7A Frankfort Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€1.075m, Lynam Property

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). Fully refurbished and extended in 2007, the property lies over two floors and has an internal courtyard, off-street parking and is located a few minutes’ walk from the Luas at Windy Arbour and Dundrum. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie