Five homes on view this week in Dublin, with asking prices ranging from €325,000 to €1.8m

3 Dunboy, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.695m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 237sq m (2,551sq ft). The property, which has an integral garage, has a new kitchen and occupies a large corner site in a private gated development. Gardens are laid out with lawn dotted with maple, red pine and Monterey cypress. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Lagduff, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€1.85m, Knight Frank

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 414sq m (4,456sq ft). Located at the end of a private avenue, the property lies on a 0.77-acre site, and is within easy reach of the N11 and M50. Constructed in 1997, it has a large conservatory to the rear, a hidden wine cellar and Bose sound system in reception areas and main bedroom. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

60 Georgian Villas, Castleknock, Dublin 15

€1.6m, DNG

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 220sq m (2,368sq ft). The property has triple-glazed windows and insulation installed in 2020, six bathrooms, maple flooring and a south-facing rear garden extending to 11m (36ft) in length. Ber C1

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

23 Levmoss Hall, Dublin 18

€325,000, Lansdowne Partnership

One-bedroom apartment extending to 50sq m (538sq ft). Located on the first floor, the unit has a new gas boiler, installed in 2023, designated parking and a contemporary kitchen with granite worktops. It lies in communal gardens with a water feature and large open greens. Ber B2

On view: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

Little Harvard, Rere of 2 Crosthwaite Terrace, Clarinda Park West, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€750,000, Quillsen

Detached three-bedroom mews extending to 108sq m (1,162sq ft). Tucked away in a small cul-de-sac, the property has a cobble-lock garden with trees and a garden shed. It is within walking distance to the villages of Glasthule and Sandycove and a 25 minutes’ drive to the city centre. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie