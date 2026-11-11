Pharmacist accused of insubordination towards ex-Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell loses claim

Adjudicator Andrew Heavey said Marwan Al Rahbi had not behaved reasonably in resigning when he did. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin.

A pharmacist who claimed he was forced out of a €112,000-a-year job at a pharmacy run by ex-Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell and her husband has lost his claim for constructive dismissal.

Marwan Al Rahbi had pursued a complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 against Rathgar Pharmacy Ltd, a firm owned and operated by the O’Connells with pharmacies in Kilmacud, Rathgar and Sandyford in south Dublin.

The complaint, which was denied by the firm, was rejected in a decision published on Wednesday by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Kate O’Connell said in evidence that Al Rahbi was “insubordinate” towards her on April 15th, 2024. “It was the flying off the handle at me . . . it was extremely unusual for a support pharmacist to verbally attack their senior pharmacist, their boss, in front of other staff,” she said.

Al Rahbi was “very on edge, agitated, aggressive”, O’Connell said, adding that she “instinctively” moved to the far side of a bench during the incident. “I do remember I said to him, ‘if you think you’re going to hit me, that’s not going to go very well for you’, as he wagged his finger and shouted in my face,” she added.

When counsel for the respondent, Derek Dunne BL, put it to Al Rahbi in cross-examination that he had been “aggressive” or “confrontational” with O’Connell, he said: “No, I haven’t been aggressive. This is my way to speak.”

Al Rahbi’s evidence was that on one occasion that spring, he was told to “go the f**k back to work” by Morgan O’Connell (husband of Kate O’Connell) while he was in hospital.

Morgan O’Connell denied using the f-word towards Al Rahbi.

O’Connell said there was a subsequent interaction with Al Rahbi, when the complainant had “agreed that I would give him instruction”, but he “wouldn’t accept instruction” from other senior staff at the pharmacy group, including his wife.

“I was saying, ‘why can’t you say Kate is your boss?’,” he said.

Al Rahbi said in his evidence last year the interaction showed him that the likely outcome of any workplace grievance he raised with Morgan O’Connell about his wife, or vice versa, was going to be “unfair”.

Al Rahbi told the WRC: “They were working me to the death. One of the reasons to resign was to protect my health and mental health. I couldn’t sleep at night, and I have a family. I provided them many opportunities to resolve things and they didn’t, basically."

Al Rahbi met with Kate and Morgan O’Connell on May 22nd, 2024, for a review meeting, having written to his employer four days earlier alleging he had been “treated inappropriately” by both and “bullied” by Kate O’Connell.

Morgan O’Connell’s evidence was that the grievance Al Rahbi initiated against his wife had been “immediately withdrawn” by the complainant when they met.

In her evidence, Kate O’Connell told the WRC that Al Rahbi “said he was quitting” at that stage.

Kate O’Connell’s evidence was that Al Rahbi gave notice of resignation on that occasion, while Al Rahbi said Morgan O’Connell told him he was “dismissed”.

The tribunal heard the complainant remained in the job until the following month.

In his complaint, he stated that he reached “breaking point” during a 12½-hour shift on June 19th, 2024, told his employer he was unwell and saw a doctor, who diagnosed him with workplace stress, it was submitted on his behalf. He resigned the following day, the tribunal heard.

In his decision, adjudicator Andrew Heavey said Kate O’Connell “should not have been involved” in any investigation process after the complainant’s email, but said that on balance, the O’Connells had behaved reasonably towards Al Rahbi and he had not behaved reasonably in resigning when he did.

He dismissed the statutory complaint.