What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Address: Oughtminnee, Goleen, west Cork

Agent: James Lyons O’Keeffe

In a remote setting with lovely views of Three Castle Head and Mizen Head, this four-bedroom 156 sq m (1,679 sq ft) traditional farmhouse has wonderful interiors. With a blend of old world and contemporary conveniences, it has a sheltered garden and a stream running along its southwesterly border. Located 8km from Goleen Village, this charming house is close to Barleycove and other safe swimming spots.

Plus: Good size four-bedroom house in a magical west Cork setting

Minus: You’ll be driving for a pint of milk and the Ber rating is D2

35 Steevens Gate Apartments, James Street, Dublin 8

Address: 35 Steeven’s Gate Apartments, James Street, Dublin 8

Agent: DNG Central

Extending to 97 sq m (1,044 sq ft), this two-bedroom apartment has been recently refurbished. Situated over the second and third floors with views of the city, the living, dining and kitchen area are located upstairs, and are flooded with light. With a secure underground car park space and concierge service, the location of this unit is convenient to the city centre, the Luas, St James’s Hospital and the Phoenix Park.

Plus: Bright, generously sized two-bedroom unit

Minus: Despite refurbishment, Ber rating is D1