Six-bedroom pile on eight acres in Wexford for €1.25m

Address : Ballintim Lodge, Ballintim, Camolin, Co Wexford Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Quinn Property

View this property on MyHome.ie

It is quite fitting that Ballintim Lodge – a 585 sq m (6296.89sq ft) pile on eight acres near Camolin in Co Wexford – has been brought to the market in the same week that this year’s Chelsea Flower Show in London opens its doors.

Landscaped by Ralph Wickham, the grounds include paths through bluebell woods and carpets of scented geraniums in addition to paddocks, formal gardens and a Christmas tree forest. Not only that, a rivulet on the original lands was diverted into two streams to create a tiny island, and now 11 bridges traverse it as it meanders its way through the bucolic lands.

Along with a walled fruit-and-vegetable garden – with raised beds – there’s also a potting shed with a bench and a stove for winter warmth. And the grounds and gardens are what the current owner, who is moving for work reasons, will miss about his home.

Glazing in the atrium

Three wings of the property meet at a glazed atrium

Main kitchen

Lying at the end of a 700m driveway the site – which also has a maze – is totally private. It was originally designed by architect Lindsay Johnston in 1991.

READ MORE

Back when it was last for sale in 2012, previous owners explained to The Irish Times that despite the fact Johnston had moved to Australia – where he was awarded chair of architecture by Newcastle University – they were not deterred from enlisting his services on two occasions. Designs, which follow the path of the sun, were all created by online means and the architect only ever saw the house when it was finally completed.

When it was launched to the market in 2012 – in the depths of the property crash and recession – it was seeking €550,000 at auction. It appears on the Property Price Register as having sold for €193,000 in 2013, but this price would have been for the house on one acre – with the remaining 13 acres of land charged separately. The current vendors are now selling the house on eight acres seeking €1.25 million through Quinn Property, with a further six acres on request.

Despite its three decades of existence, it has not really aged, though improvements by its current owner have also kept it up to date. He added a new bedroom block as well as adding on to the principal bedroom in the house.

Livingroom with mezzanine overhead

One of two principal suites

One of five bathrooms

Now it has two bedroom suites, one of which measures 81 sq m (872 sq ft) which is the size of many a house in the capital. This space has a superb picture window offering panoramic views to the gardens, a dressingroom, a sunken bath and an Adams-style fireplace.

Meeting at a central glazed atrium, three wings of the house capture the path of the sun as it traverses the site, especially as the sun sets over Sliabh Buí which is best viewed from a terrace off one of the principal bedrooms.

It has two main reception rooms in the form of a diningroom and sittingroom – which also has an overhead mezzanine area. As the owner is a vegetarian, the principal kitchen is for similar cooking while a secondary kitchen has been used to cook meat. Interestingly, there is a smoker to the rear of the stove in the livingroom – to preserve all kinds of meats and fish.

Sunny patio sheltered by a bank of trees

Lands have 11 bridges that cross the rivulet

A small river runs through the land

Seating area along the river

The house’s location is near the town of Gorey, which is about seven miles away, while this hidden gem is less than 90 minutes from Dublin Airport. The surrounding area is full of country pursuits, including lots of equestrian facilities, and woodland walks offer ever changing colours through the seasons.

Its Ber of B1 is excellent considering the property’s age and size, but is also testament to Johnston’s design.