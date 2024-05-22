Italianate Dalkey ‘blue house’ with unique layout to sell by live public auction

Address : Verona, 68 Ulverton Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €900,000 AMV Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

In fair Dalkey where we lay our scene – on Ulverton Road, to be precise – sits the Italianate-style structure of Verona, or “the blue house” as it’s known by locals. The protected structure has been most recently used as a holiday home and is set to be sold by live auction – a rare occurrence in today’s market – unless it sells in the meantime.

Ulverton Road is an enticing location, with Bullock Harbour a short walk away, easily accessed via Harbour Road to the rear of the property, and Dalkey village a 10-minute walk away. Verona was designed in 1948 by modernist Irish architect John O’Gorman, “a passionate advocate of the international style”, according to the Dictionary of Irish Architects.

In need of modernisation, the two-storey-over-basement house, extending to 139sq m (1,496sq ft), is likely to appeal to a prospective buyer who will appreciate its architectural merit and is willing to make the most of its unique layout. As a protected structure, planning permission is required for structural changes, so its probably best to envision the possibilities within the structure as it is, although you have the option to apply for planning permission.

Verona, 68 Ulverton Road, Dalkey

The expansive tiered back garden extends to about 25m (85ft)

The most recent planning application (reference D22A/0330) made for this property – in May 2022, seeking to add a fourth floor including a roof terrace – was refused by An Bord Pleanála, as was a later appeal to the decision.

READ MORE

As it is, the current layout features an entrance hall with a sittingroom to the front; it has an Art Deco-style marble fireplace that could be retained. There is a single bedroom to the rear and a spacious cloakroom off the hallway. A dumbwaiter is a quirky feature which, if repaired, would allow you to send a cup of tea from the basement-level kitchen to the higher floors.

Livingroom on ground floor

Kitchen at basement level

The first floor consists of the main double bedrooms, two further single bedrooms and a bathroom in need of modernisation.

On the basement level there is a front hallway providing access to an enclosed courtyard with a stone-slab ground. To the rear is a sittingroom and the kitchen. On the smaller side, and requiring an upgrade, the kitchen has a pantry off it, providing further storage. A door from here leads out to the expansive tiered garden that extends to about 25m (85ft). A garage at the end of the garden has gates out to the rear laneway that faces on to Harbour Road; it provides off-street parking space.

There is also a shower/utility room with storage to the front of the basement floor.

Aerial view

Location of Verona

Verona is selling through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €900,000, and an imaginative buyer with deep pockets could really do something special here. It is set to be sold by a public auction at the property at 4pm on Wednesday, June 19th, unless it sells before then.

Prospective buyers must be ready to sign the contract of sale on the day of the auction, according to selling agent Michelle Kealy, so therefore must have their solicitor request the conditions of sale and have a survey of the property conducted (if they so wish) in advance. Verona can be viewed by appointment in the meantime.