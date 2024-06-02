Taoiseach abandons Castlebar briefing as jailing of Enoch Burke and immigration issues spur protest

Taoiseach Simon Harris officially opening a new pitch and community walkways at Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club in Co Mayo, on Sunday. Photograph: Irish Government Information Service /PA Wire

Protests and interruptions which led to the abandonment of a media briefing in Castlebar by Taoiseach Simon Harris on Sunday afternoon was described later by Mr Harris as “thinly veiled thuggery”.

Mr Harris was due to speak to reporters at Market Square in the Mayo county town at 3.30pm following an event earlier in Charlestown where he cut the ribbon on a memorial pitch and walkway dedicated to the memory of murdered garda Colm Horkan.

The Taoiseach was accompanied by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, European election candidate in Midlands-North West Maria Walsh, Mayo TD Michael Ring and former taoiseach Enda Kenny, as well as local FG councillor Ger Deere, when the group was shouted at and heckled.

Members of the media were also verbally attacked.

Concerns about migrants and the continued imprisonment of local teacher Enoch Burke were the issues loudly voiced by the agitators.

In light of the interruptions and due to concern for safety it was decided to cancel the planned press conference and postpone it to later in the afternoon in the car park of Islandeady GAA Club, about three miles away.

Asked at the rescheduled location about what had happened earlier, Mr Harris responded: “Part of the disruption in Castlebar came from people involved in thinly veiled thuggery that have nothing whatsoever to do with migrant policy.”

Sean Burke, father of jailed teacher Enoch Burke, was one of those who confronted the Taoiseach asking questions.

Commenting on the Enoch Burke issue, Mr Harris said: “We live in a country where the courts and government are separate. People need to abide by the rules of our courts, that is a fundamental tenet of democracy. It would be entirely inappropriate of me to comment on a decision made by the courts. Anyone who expects the Taoiseach to do that doesn’t understand how the Constitution of Ireland works.

“Protest has an important part to play in democracy. There is a difference between protest and an attempt to...I suppose…significantly disrupt…”

The Taoiseach insisted he would not be distracted by such protests. “It takes a lot to disrupt my energy,” he said.

During a brief question-and-answer session at the rescheduled location, he was asked about the latest opinion poll which shows a fall in support for Sinn Féin. He was asked if the decline might lead to the date of the next general election being brought forward.

He said he does not pay any attention to polls, adding that his stated position regarding the date of the next general election has not changed. “This Government has a lot of work to do. The position in relation to the timing of the next general election certainly hasn’t changed. I’ve tried to hit the ground running in terms of making progress on a number of issues.”

The Taoiseach said he was encouraged that decisions made in the last number of weeks were resonating with communities across the country, and claimed voters were seeing “through the noise and negativity” of Sinn Féin, asking the party leader how they would fulfil their “empty” promises.