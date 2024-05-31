Converted Wicklow railway store featured on Home of the Year for €750,000

Address : The Old Railway Store, Tinahely, Co Wicklow Price : €750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes & Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella

“Timeless quality” were the words used to describe the Old Railway Store in Tinahely when the property made its television debut in 2017 as a candidate for RTÉ’s Home of the Year. Though the accolade went to an 18th-century farmhouse, the judges were more than impressed with the transformation from a structure described as having previously been in “bad nick” that, over the course of nine years, was renovated into a unique four-bedroom house.

Its original use was that of feed store for the railway line that used to stop at the front of the house, and where a terrace now stands on what was the original platform.

It’s a gorgeous spot, especially as light flows in from its southerly aspect through the original arches – now hosting cool windows – so the whole place is bathed in light.

Its current owners were in the United States when they saw it advertised for sale, and say they fell for the remarkable features, and also the way its previous owners had painstakingly restored every inch of its 197sq m (2,120sq ft).

The cut-granite structure, on half a hectare (1.24 acres), is surrounded by woodlands to one side – where broadleaves give lovely autumnal hues from September onwards. Behind is a sea of yellow from rapeseed fields and the only sound you will hear is birdsong. A benefit of the property is you can walk down to part of the old railway line that connects Shillelagh to Woodenbridge that has been converted to the Old Railway Walk, a peaceful linear woodland trail with an abundance of flora and fauna as the area is categorised as a special area of conservation.

With the exception of some William Morris wall coverings, subtle colours from Farrow & Ball and some cosmetic changes, the property is essentially the same as when the current owners purchased the unique home in 2021 (for €540,000, according to the Property Price Register). “[Previous owners] had painstakingly restored it, and the whole house has modern comforts like geothermal heating [with no unsightly radiators], coupled with lovely old features. It was a lucky experience as all the work was done, and the house is really easy to live in,” say the owners, who are downsizing locally.

Its internal layout is of smart design as all bedrooms, reception rooms and kitchen face the front garden – with a south-facing aspect – leaving rooms such as a utility, boot room, bathrooms and entrance hall to the rear.

Of interest are the exposed cut-granite internal walls – which really add to the decor – and a buttercup yellow Lacanche range that takes centre stage in the kitchen, which will appeal to those who love to cook as it’s an expensive piece of cookware. Even the guest bathroom has a vintage pull-chain toilet, adding to the rustic charm of the place.

There are two bedrooms, including the main, upstairs alongside a family bathroom, while two further bedrooms – one of which opens out to the garden – are opposite a boot room downstairs.

It’s not very often you come across conversions such as the Old Railway Store, and as for its charm, that is something no amount of money can build. With an excellent Ber of B3, this lovely spot is now on the market through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella, seeking €750,000.