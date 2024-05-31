What will €260,000 buy in Tipperary, Sweden, Thailand, France and Argentina?

Ireland: Tipperary

Don’t be fooled by the roughcast exterior of this three-bedroom Ber-exempt house. Located on Church Street in Cahir, it has been fully refurbished, with bang-on-trend interiors. It has a new roof with solar panels, triple-glazed windows, and herringbone parquet flooring throughout the open-plan ground floor. Situated on the banks of the river Suir, the heritage town is located at the junction of the M8 Dublin/Cork motorway and the Limerick/Waterford route, so could be ideal for the odd commute. Price: €260,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer & Davern

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

This two-bedroom cottage has a lovely location by the sea. Surrounded by natural forest in an elevated position, it has an outdoor living space that is used all summer long. All-white interiors have panelled ceilings, with warmth from a contemporary stove, while lots of glazing gives rural views. Dating from 1982 and measuring 74sq m (796sq ft), it’s four kilometres to the nearest beach, two hours to Oslo, and one to Gothenburg by car. Price: SEK 2.995m/€263,097. Agent: askengren.com

Thailand: Hua Hin

Extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft), this two-bedroom villa was upgraded earlier this year and comes fully furnished. With a south-facing garden, it also has off-street parking. Communal facilities in the resort of 27 units include a pool, Jacuzzi, gym, 24-hour security and covered parking. It lies within manicured gardens and is a short walk to the beach. Price: Thai Bhat 9.9 million/€250,812. Agent: lazudi.com

France: Condom

This semidetached house has six rooms, three of which are bedrooms. It has been refurbished over the past decade, with a new roof, insulation, a new boiler and double-glazed windows. Extending to 211sq m (2,271sq ft), it lies on a wooded site with a pond and adjoining garage, close to a little hamlet. Price: €255,000. Agent: green-acres.fr

Argentina: Buenos Aires

This bright 51sq m (549sq ft) apartment in the Distrito Quartier Retiro has high ceilings and cool, contemporary interiors. With a balcony, two car spaces and marble flooring, the unit lies within one of three nine-storey towers in a sought-after location. Its unique architecture is a result of this being a former railway hospital, hence many unusual features. Communal facilities include a pool, gym, recreation areas, cinema and rooftop garden. Price: $274,753/€253,039. Agent: sothebysrealty.com