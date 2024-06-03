Nigel Farage to stand in UK general election after taking over as leader of Reform party

Nigel Farage arrives for a press conference for the Reform UK party at the Glaziers Hall in London, Britain, on Monday. Photograph: Shutterstock

Nigel Farage, the politician who helped champion Britain’s departure from the European Union, will lead the right-wing party Reform UK into the UK general election, the party’s current leader Richard Tice said on Monday.

As he confirmed that he was taking over as leader of Reform UK, Mr Farage said the UK was in “economic decline, social decline, moral decline”. He said he would stand for Reform UK in the general election in Clacton, Essex, his eighth attempt to become an MP after seven previous failures while standing for Ukip

He said: “We’re in economic decline in relative terms. Oh, sure, we’re doing better than our former partners in the European Union. But we’re massively behind America and many other parts of the world. We’re in social decline. And we’re actually in a form of moral decline. We’ve forgotten who we are as a country.”

He added: “That’s what you get when you lead by a career political class ... At every level, the centre of gravity on every national debate has moved hugely to the left since 2010, when David Cameron and George Osborne took power. Something is happening out there. There is a rejection of the political class going on in this country, in a way that has not been seen in modern times.”

Mr Farage, who 11 days ago said he would not stand for election, said he was committing to be Reform UK leader for the next five years.

He said it was thus far “the dullest, most boring election campaign we have ever seen in our lives”, adding: “We think this election needs a bit of gingering up.”

He said Reform UK was targeting more than four million votes, which was the high-water mark for Ukip.

He added that Reform UK would not stand down against Conservative candidates, regardless of their record on Brexit, because they had played a part in what he claimed was a “betrayal” of the British public.

He said that regardless of the outcome of the election “taxes will remain high” and “our people are getting poorer”. – Reuters, Guardian

