Man (85) arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 80s in Co Down

An elderly woman found dead in Co Down has been named by police as Patricia ‘Patsy’ Aust.

The body of Ms Aust, 81, was discovered in a house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor on Sunday evening.

An 85-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Officers responded to a report of the death of a woman in a house, just off the Clandeboye Road, on the evening of Sunday June 2.

“Sadly, the lady, whom we can now name as Patricia Aust, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Patricia, also known as Patsy, was 81 years old.

“My thoughts, and that of my team, are first and foremost with her loved ones at this distressing time.”

Mr McGuinness continued: “A murder investigation is under way and a man, aged 85, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.

“If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward please get in touch.”

Police had earlier said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the investigation.

