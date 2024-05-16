Savills Ireland bolsters country-homes division with two new hires

Savills Ireland has moved to bolster its residential and country agency department with the addition of Rose Lyle as associate director and Cian Pearse as sales negotiator.

A native of Carlow, Lyle returns to Savills having started her property career with the company in Dublin in 2002. Rose’s professional experience included a lengthy tenure in London where she worked as a director at a leading agency, specialising in the sale of prime residential properties in a number of the city’s most sought-after areas such as Kensington and Chelsea. Before her return to Savills, she worked for boutique agency, Inhous, where she focused on private-client transactions across Ireland and the UK.

Pearse, meanwhile, brings valuable experience from his time with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, where he applied his knowledge to residential sectors throughout Ireland. His expertise spans the sale of coastal properties and estates, along with residential property management, lettings and high-end sales.

Commenting on the appointments, James Butler, head of country agency at Savills Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rose and Cian to our team. Their expertise not only reinforces our leadership in the country-homes market but also enhances our capability to serve our clients with insight and discretion. Rose and Cian’s addition is pivotal as we continue to guide our clients through complex transactions with strategic marketing and sales advice tailored to the nuances of the country-homes market.”