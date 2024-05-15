Bungalow near Naas transformed into a welcoming home with a gorgeous garden for €595,000

Address : Furryhill, Rathmore, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €595,000 Agent : Coonan Property

You will find this renovated bungalow on 0.54 acres outside the tiny village of Kilteel, Co Kildare, by driving through winding roads flanked by greenery that gives way to fields, green hills and the odd horse here and there.

The bungalow at Furryhill, Rathmore, extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft), was bought by the owners in 2021 when the interior was dated, the grounds were overgrown, and it had an E1 Ber. One of the owners, who is a carpenter, has since transformed the house into a welcoming home with a gorgeous garden that makes the most of the rolling green landscape around it. Having had the bungalow insulated and fitting modern windows and doors, it now has a C1 Ber.

The house and, closest to the road, what the owner calls a sandpit for ponies to roam around in.

The spacious back garden includes a tree house, slide and swing.

Visiting on a sunny day in May, the garden looks immaculate with a light breeze rustling through the trees, birds singing overhead and sheep bleating in the field behind the house. There is plenty of room for kids to play on the lawn to the side of the house, which is complete with a tree house and a swing. At the edge of the grounds is a storage container, a wooden shed and a large garage, which has a stables for when the family are housing their pony overnight.

The property is accessed off a laneway from the road. You enter the grounds through wooden electric gates, and there is a driveway on the left with pretty plants and rockery around it. Closest to the road, an area which was previously overgrown, is now a sandpit for ponies to canter around in.

The entrance porch with decorative navy and white tiles. There is a deep countertop here, creating a handy utility space for the washing machine and dryer.

The kitchen units are white with wood-effect countertops, and there is a central island/breakfast bar in the same style.

The owners kept the panelled cupboards that had been in place, painting them white with black hinges. These cupboards frame the large hearth where there is a wood-burning stove.

You enter the home through an angular doorway (although built in 1978, the house was built in a traditional cottage style) into a porch with decorative navy and white tiles underfoot. There is a deep countertop here, creating a handy utility space for the washing machine and dryer.

Through a barn door that was retained and painted, you enter the bright kitchen. The owners kept the panelled cupboards that had been in place, painting them white with black hinges. These cupboards frame the large hearth where there is a wood-burning stove.

Central hallway with French doors, panelled walls, and extra light from two Velux windows in the vaulted ceiling overhead.

Livingroom A good-sized livingroom sits to the front of the property; it also benefits from a dual aspect and has a wooden railway sleeper forming a mantlepiece over a wood-burning stove.

This house is not short on light, with French casement windows (with no centre rod) providing a dual aspect in the main rooms, allowing you to open the house up to the lovely grounds outside.

Into the central hallway, with panelled walls, French doors open on to the big patio to the right of the bungalow. The hallway is full of light, with two Velux windows in the vaulted ceiling overhead.

A good-sized livingroom sits to the front of the property; it also benefits from a dual aspect and has a wooden railway sleeper forming a mantlepiece over a wood-burning stove.

An exterior view of the cabin.

Cabin with kitchenette. Currently used as a guest room, it would make a great den, playroom, or possibly a home office.

Garage with stable area.

Down the hall, the bedrooms are located to the rear of the house. The main bedroom is on the right, with ample built-in wardrobes and grey carpeting. Beside it is the main shower room, which has marble-effect tiling and Crittall-style shower door. Down a step off the opposite side of the hallway is a second double bedroom and a spacious single room.

There is further accommodation in the cabin/outdoor room which has been freshly painted and has its own kitchenette. Currently used as a guest room, it would make a great den, playroom, or possibly a home office.

The home is likely to appeal to prospective buyers looking for peaceful country living while only being a 10-minute drive from Kill village and 15 minutes from Naas town. With the owners now upsizing, this refurbished turnkey home is on the market with Coonan Property, seeking €595,000.