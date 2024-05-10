What will €175,000 buy in France, Sweden, Canada, Costa Rica and Waterford?

Ireland: Wexford

Located close to beaches at Curracloe, Ballinesker and Ballyconnigar, this traditional cottage dates back to the 1770s and has recently been thatched. Called Little Thatch, extending to 43sq m (463sq ft), it has two bedrooms and stands on under a quarter of an acre site. It will be auctioned on May 30th. Price: €175,000. Agent: DNG McCormack Quinn

Costa Rica: San Jose

Costa Rica: San Jose

Located in Rio Oro, Santa Ana; a mostly residential area on the western side of the capital, this 85sq m (915sq ft) condominium has high ceilings and lovely views of a local forest from its private position within the development. The unit has porcelain flooring, extensive use of quartz and marble, two car-parking spaces and communal facilities include an outdoor pool. Price: $175,000/€164,029. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Lavaufranche

France: Lavaufranche

Located in the Limousin area of central France, this four-bedroom cut stone house extends to 150sq m. It has a cellar, a storage barn and garage, and stands on an almost quarter acre site. Internally it retains lots of character in the form of exposed structural beams and an old hearth. Price: €178,000. Agent: immo-diffusion.fr

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

This Hansel-and-Gretel type house has three bedrooms and extends to 94sq m (1,012sq ft). Dating from 1934, and sitting on 23 acres of forestry for both foragers and hunters alike, the small farm holding is suitable for animal husbandry on a small scale. As well as the house, a garage, barn and guest house, it has a private well source for water year round. Price: SEK 1.9m/€171,243. Agent: husmanhagberg.se

READ MORE

Canada: British Columbia

Canada: British Columbia

Extending to 55sq m (592sq ft), this one-bedroom apartment sits on the top floor of the Watermark Beach Resort. With city and mountain views, the bright unit, constructed in 2008, is zoned for recreational use and therefore suitable for short-term lets – through the management company. Communal facilities include 24-hour concierge, hot tubs, a spa, pool, fitness centre, restaurants and bars. Price: CAD 239,900/€164,021. Agent: sothebysrealty.com