Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath, Limerick and Kilkenny

10 Castleheath, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

€580,000, Auctioneera

Four-bedroom duplex apartment extending to 123sq m (1,324sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit – constructed in 2005 – has a private balcony accessed from the kitchen, an en suite principal bedroom and car parking for two vehicles. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

16 Hanover Wharf, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

16 Hanover Wharf, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€625,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom duplex apartment extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The unit, which has floor-to-ceiling glazing, has two private balconies, designated underground parking and can qualify for a green mortgage. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

READ MORE

[ New Cairn-built three- and four-bed homes near Kilkenny city from €345,000 ]

2 Ballinacurra Close, South Circular Road, Limerick

2 Ballinacurra Close, South Circular Road, Limerick

€700,000, Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 230sq m (2,475sq ft). Situated on a private 0.25-acre site with mature gardens in a sought-after location, the property has potential to extend, subject to planning permission. It has a double garage and a sunken Liscannor-stone patio. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at propertypartners.ie

Kiltale, Co Meath

Kiltale, Co Meath

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald Royal

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 143sq m (1,539sq ft). Constructed in 2016, the property lies on a one-acre site with a south-easterly aspect, qualifies for a green mortgage, and is located 20 minutes from the M50. Ber A2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Kilbride, Glenmore, Kilkenny

Kilbride, Glenmore, Kilkenny

€240,000, Property Partners Buggy

Detached three-bedroom cottage extending to 71sq m (766sq ft). Situated on a 0.7-acre site of lawned gardens, it has four outbuildings and lovely views of Tory Hill. Access to the M9 is 8km from the property which has been recently upgraded. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at propertypartners.ie

[ What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Clare? ]