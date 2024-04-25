What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

The property in Cragroe, Tulla has three terraced outbuildings

Country

Address: Cragroe, Tulla, Co Clare

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McMahon

This traditional-style farmhouse has lovely interiors as it has been modernised in recent years. Lying on a half-acre site with mature trees and shrubs, the property has three terraced outbuildings, one of which has a home office. It has a new private, filtered well water connection, and is located on both primary and secondary schoolbus routes.

Plus: Lovely interiors, outbuildings and mature gardens

Minus: Despite upgrading the Ber is D2

Town

11 The Court, Bettyglen, Raheny has views overlooking Bull Island and Nature Reserve

Address: 11 The Court, Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin 5

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Sutton

Dating from 1990, this well-lit one-bedroom apartment is located just off Watermill Road, and has views overlooking Bull Island and Nature Reserve from French doors accessed from a livingroom to a private, south-facing patio. Situated on the ground floor and extending to 41sq m (442sq ft), the self-contained unit has designated parking.

Plus: Lovely location close to Bull Island

Minus: Ber is D1

