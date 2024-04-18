What will €245,000 buy in Dublin and Co Roscommon?

Country

Address: 1 Forest View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Agent: REA Brady

With elevated views over Lough Boderg, part of the Shannon lake system, this three-bedroom house extends to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). With a forest to the rear, the C3-rated, stone-clad property has a stone feature fireplace in the livingroom and super views from French doors on the principal bedroom balcony, which has a southerly aspect.

Plus: Stunning setting overlooking the lake

Minus: You’ll be driving for a pint of milk

Town

5 Station Court Way, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Sharing its entrance with just one other unit, this one-bedroom, C2-rated, top-floor 45sq m (484sq ft) apartment is very private. Built by Castlethorn Construction in 2003, the unit is less than a five-minute walk from Coolmine train station for commuting, has a Stira to a good-sized attic for storage and double doors to a southeast-facing terrace that has views over communal gardens.

Plus: Location is convenient to the train station for commuting

Minus: No separate utility room