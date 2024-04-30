Man charged after alleged assault on woman (80s) in Westmeath care home

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in her 80s at a care home in the Midlands.
The woman was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a serious assault which occurred at an unnamed care home in Westmeath on Monday.
A man aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí, although details of what is alleged to have happened are unclear.
However, he was subsequently charged and will appear before Athlone District Court on Wednesday morning.
